How to watch Snowfall season 4 online: stream every new episode from anywhere

"Either you join the system, or let it destroy you, or fight it." Business is booming in South Central, and so is gang violence. Shaken by his brush with death, Franklin is vulnerable but needs to regain control of his business while all-out war threatens to erupt - and he's prepared to do whatever it takes. Read on as we explain how to watch Snowfall season 4 online and stream every episode, no matter where you are in the world right now.

Snowfall season 4 picks up in 1985, with Ronald Reagan's re-election campaign all sewn up and the war on drugs accelerating.

Franklin, now walking with a cane, is back in the game but faces a fight to wrestle back control of the drug trade and prove he's got what it takes to be one of the top dogs. If he has to cross the line in the process, so be it.

Leon's been in charge while Franklin was recovering and he's not going to settle back into No. 2 spot without a fight. Franklin's willing to give him one, but he's playing a dangerous game and can't afford to lose too many allies.

He's also more under the microscope than he's ever been before, both from the authorities and a flood of new rivals looking to take full advantage of the increasingly grim situation in South Central.

Follow our guide below for how to watch Snowfall online and stream every new season 4 episode as soon as it's released

How to watch Snowfall online from outside your country

Anyone abroad when Snowfall season 4 airs will likely be unable to watch the show on their usual streaming platform, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch Snowfall season 4 online in the US

The latest season of Snowfall is being shown by FX, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday at 10pm ET/PT - though the season kicks off with a double-header on February 24. If you're already set up with a TV package that includes FX then you're all ready to go! But if you're a cord-cutter, we recommend Sling TV - specifically the Sling Blue package, which includes FX. It costs a reasonable $35 per month (although you can currently get the first month for just $10), and includes National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, as well as plenty more.

How to watch Snowfall season 4 online in Canada

Just like in the US, Snowfall season 4 is airing over on FX’s Canadian channel, with new episodes dropping at 10pm ET/PT each Wednesday from February 24 - though the season kicks off with a two-episode premiere. As long as you’re a FX cable subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs or catch up later through the FX Now streaming service. It's worth mentioning that you'll need to have a package with FX to watch live or via the app. You can consult your local provider to see pricing and options where you are if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch Snowfall. If you’re already a paying customer with a FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch all of the 80s crime action. Simply download a VPN and use it to put your address back in Canada.

How to watch Snowfall online in the UK

Season 4 doesn't yet have a release date in the UK, but you can watch (or re-watch) Snowfall seasons 1-3 in a variety of places. Every episode is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer, which is is a completely FREE service – however, you should be in possession of a valid UK TV license before using it, as these now cover digital content consumption, too. Season 1-3 are also available through Sky. Subscribing to Sky is actually more affordable than you might think and there are some great Sky TV deals and packages around at the moment - but if a contract really isn't for you, Now TV is a good bet. Not in the UK right now? Don't worry. You can just use a VPN to alter your IP address so you can stream your favourite TV shows and films online just like you would at home - only from anywhere.

How to watch Snowfall online in Australia

There's no word yet on when Snowfall season 4 will land Down Under, but you can watch seasons 1-3 on Binge. Binge's entry-level package is only AU$10, which provides one stream in SD quality. Splash out a little more, though, and you'll get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. Binge only launched in July, which might account for its generous 14-Day Free Trial! Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content, with titles including Big Little Lies, The Wire, Chernobyl, and more from networks like HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. Finally, remember that if you’re abroad in Australia and decide to try Binge, you’ll likely require an Australian phone number and/or method of payment. It may be less hassle to download a VPN and connect to your VOD service back home.