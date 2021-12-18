How to watch SailGP Sydney 2021 live streams for free and from anywhere

Audio player loading…

SailGP returns to the place where it all started, Sydney Harbour, for the penultimate event of the season. And it's shaping up to be a triumphant return home for Team Australia, led by newly crowned world sailor of the year Tom Slingsby. Follow our guide to watch the Australian Grand Prix online and get a SailGP Sydney live stream wherever you are right now - and best of all you can tune in for FREE.

SailGP Sydney live stream 2021 Dates: December 17-18 Start times: 4pm AEDT / 5am GMT / 12am ET / 9pm PT / 6pm NZDT (both days) Location: Sydney Harbour, Australia FREE live streams: YouTube / Facebook Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Slingsby's crew are not only reigning champions, but also on course for a second straight title. However, they've traditionally been slow starter at the home race. And with both Japan and the United States just a point behind Australia in the standings heading into this weekend, it's all to play for and a frantic season-ender awaits.

With the next SailGP round scheduled for March, make sure you don't miss this one. Read on for full details of how to get an Australia Grand Prix live stream and watch SailGP Sydney online this weekend - catch all the action from start to finish with the help of this guide.

Free SailGP live stream: where can you watch the Australia Grand Prix for free?

Because SailGP is relatively new, there are loads of ways to watch all of the action for free all around the world.

The best way to tune in to the Australia Grand Prix is via the SailGP YouTube channel or the SailGP Facebook page, both of which are live streaming all of the action from Sydney.

However, the rights differ from place to place. For instance, in the UK the race is being live streamed on YouTube while Facebook is showing a replay afterwards, whereas in the US the race is being live streamed by both, and in Australia YouTube and Facebook can only show a race replay.

Many big-name broadcasters are also showing the action, Fox Sports in Australia being an obvious example. Read on for country-by-country details of who has a SailGP Sydney live stream.

How to live stream SailGP Sydney from outside your country

If you're abroad right now, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic SailGP coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you whizz around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred SailGP live stream. It's a very affordable workaround and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 SailGP live stream from anywhere

How to watch SailGP Sydney for FREE in the US

YouTube Fans in the US are spoilt for choice, with the SailGP Sydney being live streamed on both YouTube and Facebook. That, of course, means you don't have to pay a penny to watch the Australia Grand Prix. Coverage starts at 12am ET / 9pm PT on Thursday and Friday nights. And if you have the channel on cable, CBS Sports Network is also providing live coverage of both days of the race. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can use a VPN to tune into your home subscription service, no matter where you are in the world.

How to watch SailGP Sydney for FREE in the UK

YouTube As mentioned above, SailGP fans based in the UK can watch the Australia Grand Prix for FREE on YouTube, with coverage starting super early at 5am GMT on both Friday and Saturday morning. The event is also being shown on Sky Sports, but why pay if you can tune in for free? Well, Sky Sports offers plenty more besides, including Premier League, F1 and NFL action, not to mentions loads of great movies and TV shows. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract. Not in the UK right now? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as normal.

How to watch SailGP Sydney in Australia

Fox Sports The Australian TV broadcaster for SailGP is Fox Sports, but even if you don't have the channel on cable, you can tune in on great value sports streaming service Kayo Sports. Coverage starts at 4pm AEDT on both days of the Sydney event. SailGP is one of more than 50 sports that Kayo has the rights to, including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Australians abroad right now can access Kayo and other top Aussie streaming services from anywhere in the world with the help of a VPN.

How to watch SailGP Sydney: live stream Australia Grand Prix in Canada

YouTube In Canada, both YouTube and Facebook are live streaming SailGP Sydney, with coverage getting underway at 12am ET / 9pm PT on both Thursday and Friday night. Remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30 days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch the 2021 Australia Grand Prix in New Zealand