How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online for free from anywhere

Our best drag sissies – from Thailand to Holland – are about to go head-to-head to prove they have the Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent to be crowned the World’s Best Drag Superstar in the first EVER global version of Drag Race. Read on for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online from anywhere in the world – and totally FREE on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

This international iteration of the Drag Race franchise will see queens from Italy, Holland, Spain, the UK, Australia and more battle it out for the heavyweight world title. Among those flying the flag for America are fan-favorite Jujubee, returning to Drag Race an incredible fourth time, and Mo Heart: the artist formerly known as Monique.

Baga Chipz, meanwhile, will be hoping to do “much betta!” than her fellow UK queen Blu Hydrangea, and Janey Jacké is coming to slay for her native Holland.

Main judges Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr will expect only the most gag-worthy lewks, lip syncs, and polished runway presentations (they certainly won’t want “any f***ing H&M"). Luckily, they’ll have help in finding the first “Queen of the Mothertucking World” from some excellent UK celebrity guests, including pop star royalty Mel C and ex-glamour model Katie Price.

Ready to see which of our superstars will slay and which will sashay away? Below we’ll break down how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online now (and 100% FREE with BBC iPlayer).

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online for FREE in the UK

UK viewers, put that bass in your walk: a new series of Drag Race lands on BBC Three on Tuesday, February 1 at 9pm GMT, and it heralds the re-launch of the channel on broadcast TV. If you want to watch on a device or catch up, you can sashay over to BBC iPlayer. There will be six episodes in total, with a new one available at the same time each week. BBC Three is 100% free to stream with a valid TV licence and can be viewed on a number of devices. These include: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Don't fret, henny - you can make use of a VPN like Express VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online from outside your country

If you’re out of the country at any point during the new series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World, you’ll find regional restrictions prevent you from streaming the show as you normally would.

Luckily, circumventing geo-blocks is actually really simple. All you need to do is download a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online no matter where you are. It's an ingenious piece of software that changes your IP address, so you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online in the US

All tea, no shade: the premiere episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World will land on WOW Presents Plus at 4pm ET/1pm PT on Tuesday, February 1 – exactly the same time as it’s broadcast to your UK squirrel friends – with new episodes available every week until March 8. New subscribers are entitled to a 7-day free trial first. After that, a monthly subscription is a meagre $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, which will give you access to the many international versions of Drag Race, including Thailand, Canada, Holland, Drag Race Italy, Spain, and UK. Plus, the LGBTQ+ streamer has dozens of drag documentaries, originals, and specials like Werq the World and UNHhhh too. Away from home and unable to connect to your WOW Presents Plus account? Simply download a VPN to overcome annoying geo-blocks and watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK versus The World online from anywhere.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World online in Canada

Drag Race fans based in the Great White North can watch the gag-worthy new series through linear TV channel Crave, where episodes air weekly at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on Tuesday, February 1. Alternatively, Crave's online streaming service has plans starting at CND$9.99 a month (plus tax), and new subscribers can take the 7-day free trial for a spin. From February 1 new episodes will be added weekly, at around 3.01am ET/12.01am PT. If you’re adventure seeking abroad while Drag Race UK vs The World is released online, geo-blocks will prevent you from catching all the werkroom backstabbing and bonding. A VPN like ExpressVPN, however, will let you connect to your VoD service back home, and as detailed above, they’re currently offering 49% off.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World online in Australia

If you stan eleganza extravaganza, henny, your first port of call won't be Stan in this instance, but WOW Presents for folk Down Under. The debut episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World lands on the platform from Wednesday, February 2, with subsequent episodes added weekly. You can opt between paying a monthly rate of AU$7.50 or save and commit to an annual subscription of $75. And if you’re abroad? Just purchase a VPN as detailed above. It’ll let you stream Drag Race UK vs The World online from anywhere, so you can keep up to date with every lip sync and elimination.

Who are the contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World?

American queen Jujubee is making another appearance in the franchise after featuring in the original show’s second season, All Stars 1 and All Stars 5, which makes her the only contestant to feature in the franchise a record-breaking four times.

US contestant Mo Heart (formerly Monique Heart) is back too. The reason for the change of name is that, not only do they want to give more “heart” in everything that they do, but it expresses their increasing identification as a non-binary artist.

Racing for Canada is “Drag Clown” Jimbo from Canada’s Drag Race season 1, who got very salty at judge Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman's critiques, but won the coveted Snatch Game challenge. They'll feature alongside 25-year-old Toronto native Lemon, who describes herself as “sour as hell.”

UK queen Cheryl Hole returns to redeem herself after not winning a single Maxi Challenge in season 1 of Drag Race UK, although she was a noted lip sync assassin. She knocked Blu Hydrangea - the show’s only Northern Irish contestant - out of the competition. Blu is back too though, and ready, she says, to “send some bitches home.”

Meanwhile, London-based Baga Chipz will also re-enter the werkroom, delighting fans with her endless mugging and iconic catchphrases like “much betta!” and “very ‘arsh, very 'arsh!”

The final two contestants are Janey Jacké and Thailand’s Pangina Heals. Janey came second only to winner Envy Peru in Drag Race Holland’s inaugural season – and promises to bring “a lot of fire” this time – while Pangina is the famous host of Drag Race Thailand. However, she describes herself as being “the dark horse of the competition.”

Who are the celebrity guest judges on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World?

Melanie Chisholm (aka Sporty Spice). She’s the third Spice Girl after Geri and Emma to join the judging panel and provide feedback on Ru’s glamorous girls.

(aka Sporty Spice). She’s the third Spice Girl after Geri and Emma to join the judging panel and provide feedback on Ru’s glamorous girls. Michelle Keegan . Best known for her role as Tina McIntyre in ITV soap Coronation Street and in Sky Max comedy Brassic.

. Best known for her role as Tina McIntyre in ITV soap Coronation Street and in Sky Max comedy Brassic. Katie Price. Media personality and former page 3 glamor model. She was impersonated by Bimini Bon-Boulash on the season 2 Snatch Game (remember, “the nipples are the eyes of the face.”)

Media personality and former page 3 glamor model. She was impersonated by Bimini Bon-Boulash on the season 2 Snatch Game (remember, “the nipples are the eyes of the face.”) Johannes Radebe . A professional dancer and choreographer who made it through to the final of BBC’s Strictly as part of the series’ first all-male partnership.

. A professional dancer and choreographer who made it through to the final of BBC’s Strictly as part of the series’ first all-male partnership. Clara Amfo . TV presenter and radio DJ who hosts Radio 1’s Future Sounds and has appeared on programmes like Celebrity Gogglebox and The Weakest Link.

. TV presenter and radio DJ who hosts Radio 1’s Future Sounds and has appeared on programmes like Celebrity Gogglebox and The Weakest Link. Daisy May Cooper. Daisy is a BAFTA award-winning actress and writer of acclaimed BBC Three comedy This Country.

Daisy is a BAFTA award-winning actress and writer of acclaimed BBC Three comedy This Country. Jade Thirlwall . The Little Mix singer and LGBTQ+ activist is back for her second stint as a judge on the show.

. The Little Mix singer and LGBTQ+ activist is back for her second stint as a judge on the show. Jonathan Bailey. The English actor has appeared in some hugely popular shows, including ITV’s Broadchurch, Shonda Rhimes Netflix drama Bridgerton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Channel 4 comedy Crashing.

Use WOW Presents Plus to watch RuPaul's Drag Race and more

WOW Present Plus is the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag" and comes to us from World of Wonder, the production company behind RuPaul's Drag Race.

As such, it has an impressive catalogue of RuPaul shows - including the latest season 14 episodes - available to stream all over the world including in markets like India, South Africa, the UAE and many other countries. A full list of what's available and where can be found here.

It's a pretty niche offering but if drag shows are your thing, you'll find it also hosts the likes of UNHhhh, Untucked, and Transformations - all for the ultra-affordable price of just $3.99 a month. Best of all, there's a FREE 7-day trial on offer so you can sashay on over and check it out for yourself.