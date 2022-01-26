How to watch Resident Alien season 2 online from anywhere

Audio player loading…

After growing attached to the rural town of Patience, where the locals are just as curious as the alien doing a pretty poor job of pretending to be a human doctor, it suddenly dawns on Captain Hah Re that his people are still hell-bent on the total annihilation of the planet, including Asta! What's an alien mercenary with a soft side to do? Read on to find out how to watch Resident Alien season 2 online wherever you are in the world.

Okay, so he talks to an octopus from time to time, almost always says the wrong thing, and is at war with a child... but overall Dr Vanderspeigle seems to have successfully assimilated.

Deputy Liv has her suspicions, but after the memory wipe there's no way she's unmasking his true identity now...

With police and psychotic government activity increasing in town, Asta decides it's best to whisk Harry away to New York City, where the sight of an alien prancing down the street wouldn't elicit a second glance.

However, while evading detection on Earth, he also needs to find a way to assuage the appetite for desctruction that has consumed his home planet.

A fish-out-of-water comedy that'll stir your feelings when you least expect it, read on as we detail how to watch Resident Alien season 2 online where you are.

How to watch Resident Alien online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Resident Alien season 2 airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Resident Alien season 2 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick - especially as an iPlayer VPN - thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Resident Alien season 2 online in the US

Resident Alien season 2 premieres in the US at 9pm ET/PT on Wednesday, January 26, and new episodes will be rolling out every subsequent Wednesday. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also stream Resident Alien season 2 online directly through the SYFY website. How to watch Resident Alien FREE without cable If you don't have SYFY on cable, it's available via the excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV. SYFY is included in the Sling Blue plan, which also offers loads more channels including National Geographic, Discovery and FX. A subscription costs a very reasonable $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial. A costlier but even more thorough alternative is to get a FuboTV plan. Its standard plan costs $64.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial. Abroad right now? By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to your favorite streaming services online, no matter where you are.

How to watch Resident Alien season 2 online in Canada

Viewers based in Canada can watch Resident Alien season 2 on CTV Sci-Fi at the same time - that's every Wednesday at 9pm ET/PT, from January 26. What's more, each episode will be added to the network’s on-demand platform after it airs, and if you're a cable customer, they’ll be available to watch completely free. Unfortunately, CTV doesn't offer a streaming-only subscription option - so if you don't have it as part of a cable package, you're out of luck. Canadians out of the country right now will encounter geo-blocks preventing them from connecting to their usual streaming platforms - but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite shows wherever you are.

Can you watch Resident Alien season 2 in the UK?

The first season of the show aired on Sky at pretty much the same time it came out in the US, but at the time of publication the Resident Alien season 2 UK release date has not been confirmed.

There are rumours that it will come out in February, but nothing concrete from the channel itself.

If you're not already a Sky customer but fancy dipping your toe in the water, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy.

Alternatively, you can grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

Can you watch Resident Alien season 2 in Australia?

It's a similar situation Down Under, where the Australia release date for Resident Alien season 2 has not yet been confirmed.

In the meantime, you can catch up on the first season of the show for free on the 9Now streaming service, which is compatible with laptops, tablets, mobiles and an array of streaming services such as Apple TV, Chromecast, Fetch, PlayStation, Amazon Fire and smart TVs.