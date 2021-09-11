How to watch Raducanu vs Fernandez: time and free streams live of US Open final

Marking the first Grand Slam final to be contested by two teenagers since 1999, today's US Open Women's Singles final looks set to herald a new era for tennis. Read on as we explain how to watch US Open semi-final tennis online and get a Emma Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Fernandez live stream wherever you are right now - including ways to see the match absolutely FREE.

The first major final in the Open Era across both the men's and women's game to feature two unseeded players, the match sees Britain's Emma Raducanu - the first qualifier to reach the title clash at a major - against fellow teenage giant-killer, Canada's Leylah Fernandez.

Despite it being just her fourth tour-level tournament, Raducanu's incredible run in New York has seen her become the first British woman to reach a major final since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977, with the 18-year-old yet to lose a set on her route to this showdown.

Currently ranked 73rd in the world, Fernandez's passage to tonight's clash has been arguably even more impressive, with the left-handed 19-year-old from Montreal claiming victories against four-times major winner and US champion Naomi Osaka, three-times Grand Slam winner Kerber and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in the quarter-finals.

It really is a match no tennis fan will want to miss, so read on for your guide to live stream Raducanu vs Fernandez at the US Open from wherever you are in the world.

More great sport? See how to get an NFL live stream

How to watch Emma Raducanu for FREE in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon again has the rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Raducanu vs Fernandez is due to start at 9pm Saturday night - a prime time slot for a massive match. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time.

How to watch Raducanu vs Fernandez live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during the US Open, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 US Open live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK or Australia, just head to Amazon Prime Video or the SBS website respectively

How to live stream Leylah Fernandez online in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the US Open on TSN for English-language coverage, while RDS is taking care of French-language coverage. The Fernandez final is set to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch a Raducanu vs Fernandez US Open live stream in America

In America, US Open network coverage is being provided exclusively by ESPN, with Raducanu vs Fernandez scheduled to start at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. If you have ESPN on cable already, you're all set and can watch the tennis from Flushing Meadows via the network's website - just log-in with details of your cable provider. How to watch US Open without cable If you don't have cable don't sweat it, you've still got plenty of options. The sports network is also live streaming every match on every court on ESPN Plus, which only costs $5.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Another option is Sling TV. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes ESPN, but even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you get a whole month of Sling Orange for a mere $10. Alternatively, fuboTV plans offer even more complete end-to-end cable replacement services, which offers ESPN and more than 120 other channels on plans starting from $64.99 a month. And, better still, it offers a FREE FuboTV trial. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a streaming VPN to get access to your home coverage.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to live stream US Open final for FREE in Australia

Australian tennis fans are amongst the luckiest in the world, as the business end of the US Open is being shown on FREE-to-air TV. Both men's and women's finals are being shown on SBS, which means you can also live stream the action through SBS On Demand. As well as apps for Android and iOS, you can access it on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV stick, Apple TV and most smart TVs. ESPN is also showing the US Open from start to finish, but even if you don't have the channel on cable you don't need to miss out. That's because Aussie streaming service Kayo Sports includes ESPN coverage in its packages. A Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously, while a Kayo Sports Premium Package provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Needless to say, this makes it super-affordable if you share with friends, family or fellow tennis fans - plus Kayo offers a 14-day FREE trial. Raducanu vs Fernandez is due to start anytime after 6am AEST on Sunday morning Down Under. If you're away from Australia at the moment, you'll need to go down the VPN route as set out above.

How to live stream Raducanu vs Fernandez in New Zealand