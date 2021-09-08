How to watch PS5 Showcase 2021 for the latest PS5 game announcements

Sony’s big PS5 Showcase for 2021 is almost here and we can’t wait to see what’s announced on Thursday, September 9. The whole show will last for around 40 minutes and will give viewers a look at games coming to the PS5 this holiday and next year.

Given that Sony is calling this the PS5 Showcase rather than using State of Play - the name it uses for its smaller more regular updates - suggests we could be in store for a much bigger digital event than we’re used to from the company. We’re looking forward to announcements for games like God of War: Ragnarok, and maybe some teasers for PS5 projects we know nothing about.

However, to preemptively temper our expectations Sony has revealed that its next generation of PSVR (what we’re currently calling PSVR 2) won’t be making an appearance during the showcase.

The PS5 Showcase will be taking place on Thursday, September 9 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST / 6AM ACT. The event will last around 40 minutes and be watchable on Sony's official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch pages.

At the time of writing Sony has yet to schedule a stream so we can’t link that directly here. Unfortunately, that means you won’t be able to set a reminder through YouTube, so we’d advise setting an alarm in another app so you don’t forget to tune in.

If you do forget that won’t be the end of the world as you’ll be able to catch the VOD later on and you can also check back here for our breakdown of all the big announcements.

PS5 Showcase 2021: what we expect to see

Sony has made it clear that its 2021 PS5 Showcase will focus on PS5 games so hopefully that means we’ll get updates on titles like Horizon Forbidden West and God of War Ragnarok. We already know a fair bit about Horizon - including its February 2022 release date - but God of War hasn’t been shown off at all yet despite being announced over a year ago.

We're also looking forward to new game reveals, too, such as sequels to some of the best PS4 games. Given the rumors we've seen circulating for Death Stranding 2, we wouldn't be surprised to see an announcement during the showcase, and now that Insomniac is done with Ratchet and Clank it might have time to work on and tease a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man.

Lastly, we’ve seen a rumor that the inFamous serious could make a return according to @Shpeshal_Nick on Twitter. Nick has had access to correct info before so it could be one to believe, but even they warn that it’s a rumor to take with a pinch of salt. However, Sony has recently updated the inFamous domain, which some fans have taken to mean it could be planning a sequel soon. We’ll have to wait for the showcase tomorrow to know for sure.