How to watch Prodigal Son season 2 online: stream new episodes from anywhere

Darkly comedic serial killer show Prodigal Son is back on screens for some more crimson-tinged drama - read on for your guide to streaming season 2, and watch Prodigal Son no matter where in the world you are.

Back after a coronavirus-extended hiatus, the new series once again stars Tom Payne (The Walking Dead) as the son of a convicted serial killer Michael Sheen, who has made hunting murderers his life’s work.

Plotlines for the new season are thin on the ground, but we can expect more of Malcolm wrestling with his familial demons, while cast members Lou Diamond Phillips, Halston Sage and Aurora Perrineau are all set to return.

Viewers can also expect some added A-List Welsh acting talent with the addition of Catherine Zeta-Jones, who will appear in the latter half of the season in the series regular role of Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Prodigal Son season 2 online and stream every new episode of the new series - wherever you are on earth right now.

How to watch Prodigal Son season 2 online from outside your country

For those abroad when Prodigal Son season 2 lands, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual home streaming service, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream A Prodigal Son season 2 online anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Prodigal Son season 2 anywhere

How to watch Prodigal Son online: stream season 2 in the US

Watching the new season of Prodigal Son in the US is going to be easy with a number of choices available to you. If you're all good for a cable TV plan, you just simply need to tune in to Fox on Tuesday nights (starting January 12) at 9/8c. Cord cutter, or don't have access to Fox? There are plenty of over the top cord cutting services that can step in and let you watch Fox online - and our pick for watching the show is fuboTV. That's largely because you can currently take advantage of a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial. Check that Fox channels are available in your area first, but as a complete cable replacement solution costing from $65 a month, it's hard to beat. Out of the US right now? You can watch Prodigal Son like you're back home through the use of a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch Prodigal Son season 2 online in the UK

As with the the first season, the second series of Prodigal Son will be shown in the UK on Sky Atlantic. The bad news is that an official airing date has yet to be confirmed for the new series on the channel. If you're new to the show, all episodes of season 1 are currently available to watch on demand for Sky customers via Sky Q and streaming via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer, there's always its streaming sibling, Now TV where an Entertainment Pass will get you access to all the new episodes of the show. And anyone from the UK who finds themselves abroad during these difficult times can use a VPN to access the streaming services they pay for at home - just follow our guide below.

How to watch Prodigal Son season 2: stream all-new episodes online in Canada

The great news is that Canadian terrestrial TV network Global TV has the rights for season 2 of Prodigal Son, meaning you can watch new episodes for free - and at the same time they air in the US. This means Prodigal Son season 2 airs weekly on Tuesday nights at 9pm ET/PT in Canada, and better still, Global offers a slick online streaming platform. You’ll have to verify your details to sign-up, but provided you can do that, you can watch Prodigal Son without charge in Canada. Can't watch Prodigal Son as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restrictions? Tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream - which directly or indirectly, you almost certainly pay for.

There's good news and bad news for those Down Under who want the latest instalments of this serial killer drama. The new series will be airing on Fox One in Australia, so that means its going to be pretty straightforward for Foxtel subcribers or Foxtel Now customers to watch the new season of Prodigal Son season 2. The bad news is that you'll have to be a little bit patient as the new series won't be premiering until January 20 - that's over a week after the first episode airs in the US and Canada. Taking a break from Australia? Remember you can take all the TV treasures of Foxtel, et al, with you wherever you go - all you’ll need to do is download a quality VPN to connect to your favourite services from back home.