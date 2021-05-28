How to watch Panic online: stream every episode of new Amazon Prime Video show

If you're on the look out for an edge-of-the-seat dystopian teen drama, then Panic, a new 10-episode Amazon Prime exclusive, looks set to deliver in spades.

The show follows the lives of a group of Texan college kids who find themselves getting sucked into a life-or-death game of challenges for prize money that they see is the only way out of their small town.

Release date: All episodes available from Friday, May 28 Cast: Olivia Welch, Jessica Sula, Mike Faist, Camron Jones, Enrique Murciano, Ray Nicholson, Todd Williams Directors: Megan Griffiths, Gandja Monteiro, Viet Nguyen, Ry Russo-Young, Jamie Travis, Leigh Janiak

Panic centres around senior graduate Heather Nill (Olivia Welch), who finds herself reluctantly taking part in the deadly annual game after circumstances at home turn dire.

This year's competition offers an even bigger prize, but after two teens died taking part last time, the stakes couldn't be higher

Adapted from Lauren Oliver's best-selling book of the same name, fans of the novel will be relieved to hear that it should be pretty faithful to the source with the author acting as the show's writer.

The cast also includes Jessica Sula (Skins), Enrique Murciano (Black Hawk Down), and Ray Nicholson (Promising Young Woman).

