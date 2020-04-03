How to re-watch Joe Wicks' PE workout - today was fancy dress Friday

Gareth Beavis

PE with Joe Wicks is at 9AM BST each day, so you've missed the live show from the BodyCoachTV YouTube channel, but we've embedded the video below for you to re-watch as well as our recommendations of great tech and fitness kit to help you get even fitter if you're committing to this plan while in self-isolation.

If you're wondering if this workout is for you, then don't worry - it's definitely not just for kids, as our sore muscles can attest from listening to Joe Wicks' workout commands.

Add to that the fact that Wicks is donating all the advertising revenue for these sessions - now well over $100,000 / £80,000 - so you're doing good by watching too.

If you're hankering to get moving today, the slide on below to re-watch today's workout - and scroll to the bottom to get the jump on some other workouts if you're feeling super energetic today.

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience: