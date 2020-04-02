PE with Joe Wicks on Thursday 2 April: how to rewatch now on YouTube

We've just completed day three of week two of Joe Wicks' PE workout, with many people across the country also starting to feel the benefit of the morning routine of watching an enthusiastic man shout fitness commands at them - and if you coming to it later, here's how to re-watch it on YouTube.

If you're looking to get your first taste of PE with Joe Wicks, it's a simple set up: we've got a guide below on how to access his BodyCoachTV YouTube channel, as well as our recommendations of great tech and fitness kit to help you get even fitter if you're committing to this plan while in self-isolation.

While PE with Joe Wicks sounds like it's for kids, it's also great for adults too, with modified versions for those of us who have 'neglected' strength training for the last... twelve years.

Yesterday Wicks announced during his PE workout that his pledge to pass all advertising revenue from these workouts to the NHS had crossed £80,000 / $100,000, which means that just by watching you're helping save lives.

Wicks has been quoted in The Telegraph, outlining how he hopes schools will adopt the scheme to get kids active each morning after the lockdown ends:

“My mission before all this was to try to make regular exercise – not games or sport – be on the curriculum. I want children to have 15 or 20 minutes at the start of the day. It will turn your child into a positive, optimistic, focused and energised little human being. That is what my goal is.

“This is as important as my kids sitting down and doing their times tables.”

If you're hankering to get moving today, the slide on below to re-watch today's workout - and scroll to the bottom to get the jump on some other workouts if you're feeling super energetic today.

If you're working out in front of the TV or huddled around a smartphone, here are our quick picks of what we recommend to enhance the experience:

What time does Joe Wicks’ PE lesson start each day?

If you’re itching to get your fix of Wicks live each day, then you’ll need to have YouTube open and waiting at 9AM BST each day.

(If you're in other parts of the world and don't want to get up ridiculously early each day to watch live, we've got the recent uploads listed at the bottom of this article).

The sessions last for 30 mins, and include a warm up and cool down, and two repetitions of the circuits he walks (or sprints) you through.

How do I watch Joe Wicks’ PE sessions?

If you‘re interesting in getting involved with The Body Coach as it happens, and can cope with irrepressible enthusiasm as this hour, then you’ll need to have your YouTube portal open on your TV, tablet or smartphone at around 8:55AM BST.

Once ready, navigate to The Body Coach’s YouTube channel on your TV, phone or iPad (more on how to do that below).

You won't see him on camera straight away - but try to memorise all the items on his shelves as there's a daily spot the difference for the die-hard fans.

(If you want to watch it on catch up each day, at a time that suits you, then you can just follow the same instructions above, where the previous workouts will be posted to catch up on.)

How to watch Joe Wicks’ kids workout on a TV

The best way - if you’ve got the space - is to watch the workout in front of a TV. There are myriad ways to get YouTube on your tellybox, thus making it simpler to get active.

Using your smart TV

The easiest way is if you've got a smart TV into your life - open up your smart hub and navigate to YouTube, where you can follow the searching instructions above to find The Body Coach TV, with a new video going live each day at 9AM GMT.

If you don't see it straight away, then it should appear just before 9AM - and Wicks gives you a few minutes to get ready too.

Using Google Chromecast

Alternatively you can use streaming sticks - one of the simplest is Google's Chromecast, which plugs into your HDMI socket and will stream content from your phone to the TV.

Fire up YouTube on your smartphone or tablet and look for the icon below in one of the corners:

(Image credit: Google)

(The same icon will also show you any compatible smart TVs or streaming sticks on your network that you can 'cast' the show to - you might be surprised which devices are already enabled).

The Chromecast isn't too expensive either, and is a simple way to turn your TV smart - allowing you to stream a multitude of services (like Netflix and other streaming platforms) from your small phone screen to a larger display:

How to watch on a Roku stick:

More advanced than a Chromecast, the Roku stick turns your TV into a smart hub easily too. When plugged in, hit the 'source' button on your remote and navigate to the HDMI port where your Roku stick is located (or, with some modern TVs, just pressing the 'Home' button on the Roku remote will achieve the same thing).

From there, open the YouTube app and navigate to the Body Coach TV at 9AM GMT... or fire it up on your smartphone or tablet and look for the 'cast' icon above, tap it and see if the Roku is listed (which it should be if all devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network).

How to watch Joe Wicks’ PE workout on an iPad

You’ve got two options here: if you’ve already got the YouTube app downloaded onto your tablet, then just search for ‘The Body Coach’ and click the icon at the top of the screen for ‘Body Coach TV’.

From there you’ll see a list of all the videos, and at 9AM the new option should pop up - although you may need to refresh.

You can achieve the same thing if you don’t have the iPad app by heading to your Safari or Chrome browser and clicking the link to the The Body Coach’s YouTube channel - you can play the video directly from there, and hit the full-screen option in the bottom right-hand corner.

How did Joe Wicks break his arm?

For those wondering why Joe Wicks' PE workouts feature a man that can't do all of his exercises because of the cast on his wrist, it's because he fell off his bike before embarking on a pledge to become the nation's PE teacher - you can see all about it over on his Instagram Stories.

How to catch up on Joe Wicks' other PE workouts

If you missed anything, or want to browse previous workouts, they're all available on the same YouTube channel above - or you can watch them right here: