How to watch Holyfield vs Belfort: time, live streams, full card, Trump and more explained

Former heavyweight champion of the world Evander Holyfield enters the ring at the grand old age of 58, taking on comparative spring chicken Vitor Belfort, the 44-year-old former UFC light heavyweight champ, in boxing's latest time-hopping PPV extravaganza. This could be more of an ordeal than the "Real Deal", and you can read on for the fight time, full card and your best Holyfield vs Belfort live stream options around the globe.

It's the headline act on a genuinely mind-blowing card, which also features 46-year-old combat sports legend Anderson Silva, sprightly 40-year-old David Haye's comeback, and live commentary from Donald Trump!

Holyfield vs Belfort live stream Date: Saturday, September 11 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida Event start time: 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST Live stream: Fite TV (global) Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Astonishingly, the Florida Athletic Commission has approved the Holyfield vs Belfort bout as a fully regulated professional boxing match, which means it actually means something... to someone... presumably.

Holyfield, one of the greatest pound-for-pound boxers of all time, last stepped into the ring more than a decade ago, and if a return to the sport at his age didn't already look ill-advised enough, remember that he was only parachuted in as a replacement for Oscar de la Hoya a week ago.

Belfort has only boxed professionally once before, but at 14 years his opponent's junior and holding the record for most knockouts in UFC history, anything other than victory for The Phenom seems unthinkable.

It's every inch the Battle of the Ages, and you can keep reading to find out all you need to know about getting a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream - and everything else - this weekend.

Holyfield vs Belfort live stream: how to watch around the world

Now that Triller has bought Fite TV, the streaming service has become something of a home for exhibition fights featuring celebrity and yesteryear boxing stars including this one-off event. You can watch the full event via the website or through the app. In addition, Fite events are available to watch on smart TVs, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, games consoles and more. The event begins at 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 12am BST / 9am AEST. The Holyfield vs Belfort fight itself is expected to start at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST/ 1pm AEST, though timings depend entirely on the duration of the earlier bouts. And if those timings don't work for you, the Fite.TV website will host unlimited replays for the next few months. View Deal

How much will Holyfield vs Belfort cost?

Just because the event is being shown on Fite.TV all around the world, doesn't mean it costs the same in every country. In fact, prices for Holyfield vs Belfort vary wildly.

In the US, this one-off extravaganza is priced at a seriously hefty $49.99, while in Canada it costs US$39.99, which is roughly CA$50.

You can also find the fight through a range of cable services north and south of the border, including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish, with a PPV fee of $49.99 for the full card.

The Holyfield vs Belfort price is much cheaper in other parts of the world, with the event costing US$13.99 (around £10) in the UK, US$14.99 (roughly NZ$21) in New Zealand, and US $21.99 (about AU$30) in Australia.

- To watch this event, click the link and go straight to the Fite.TV website

(Image credit: Fite.TV)

The Holyfield vs Belfort fight takes place on Saturday, September 11 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The timings for the event are as follows:

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort main card start time

Holyfield vs Belfort time (US and Canada): 7pm ET / 4pm PT / 6pm CT

Holyfield vs Belfort time (UK): 12am BST (Sunday, September 12)

Holyfield vs Belfort time (Australia): 9am AEST (Sunday, September 12)

Holyfield vs Belfort: full card for Fight Club

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort – Heavyweight (8 Rounds)

Anderson Silva vs Tito Ortiz – Cruiserweight (8 Rounds)

David Haye vs Joe Fournier – Heavyweight (8 Rounds)

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll – Super Featherweight (10 Rounds)

How to watch Holyfield vs Belfort from outside your country

If you're abroad and discover that you can't access the Fite.TV stream due to geo-blocking, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection.

Use a VPN to watch a Holyfield vs Belfort live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

Remember, there are loads of benefits to using a VPN beyond just helping you regain access to streaming services and content from abroad. One of the biggest is security: by using encrypted tunnels, streaming VPNs give you a robust first-line of defense against cybercriminals and government snooping. This makes everyday tasks like online shopping, banking much safer, and even just surfing the web much safer - so many people choose to use a VPN purely for its privacy and security benefits.