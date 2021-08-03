How to watch Heptathlon at Olympics 2020: free live stream, key times and more

The all-rounders of athletics run, jump and throw their way through seven events in the heptathlon at the 2020 Olympics this week. You won't want to miss this high class field battle it out so this page will tell you all the dates, times and free Olympic live streams to watch so you don’t miss a second of the Olympic 2020 heptathlon in Tokyo.

Competing in the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and finally the 800m, the heptathletes have it all - speed, power and endurance. They are arguably the most talented female athletes on the track and field due to their grit and versatility across the two-day competition.

Great Britain is the most successful nation at the Olympics in this event but with Katarina Johnson-Thompson only just stepping back into competition, will she be fit enough to win Britain a fourth Olympic gold medal?

It’ll be tough against reigning champion Nafi Thiam. The Belgian athlete has had a much smoother preparation in the run up to Tokyo. The two athletes have won every major title in the heptathlon over the last five years between them but the likes of Erica Bougard (USA), Kendall Williams (USA) and Ivona Dadic (AUT) could mix up the proceedings in Tokyo.

To find out who comes out on top this time around, read on for all the timings and how to watch a heptathlon and Tokyo 2020 Olympics live stream to watch your favorites compete for Olympic glory.

- 100m hurdles: Wednesday, August 4 at 9.35am JST / 1.35am BST / 8.35pm ET (Tue)

- High jump: Wednesday, August 4 at 10.35am JST / 2.35am BST / 9.35pm ET (Tue)

- Shot put: Wednesday, August 4 at 7.05pm JST / 11.05am BST / 6.05am ET

- 200m: Wednesday, August 4 at 8.30pm JST/ 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET

- Long jump: Thursday, August 5 at 9.40am JST / 1.40am BST / 8.40am ET (Wed)

- Javelin: Thursday, August 5 at 12.30pm JST / 4.30am BST / 11.30pm (Wed)

- 800m: Thursday, August 5 at 9.30pm / 1.30pm BST / 8.30am ET

Free Olympics heptathlon live stream

The free, online Olympics Channel has highlights and other programming. But if you want more in-depth coverage, you'll need to look at domestic broadcasters. Those living in the UK have the benefit of the BBC's free-to-air coverage for example, with soooooo much being available on BBC iPlayer.

It's a similar story in the likes of Australia (Channel 7 and its jam-packed 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and, Germany (ARD and ZDF). Even NBC's streaming service Peacock TV is getting in on the act, with free track and field live streams in the US.

We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

Most countries are offering coverage of the 2020 Olympics, whether this be a paid subscription or free service. However, if you find you are unable to watch these streams because your place of work or education has blocked the service, or because you are in a location outside of your home country, fear not.

All you need to do is download and install a VPN to your laptop, phone, tablet, or whichever device you are trying to watch on. Using a VPN will trick your device into thinking it is in a different country so that you can enjoy your usual streaming service safely from any region.

FREE Olympics heptathlon live stream in the UK

The BBC is providing over 350 hours of Olympic coverage this summer, making this the first port of call for most of those watching the athletics action in the UK. And although its coverage is somewhat diminished from previous years, when it comes to the track and field athletics, you can pretty much guarantee it will be showing all the major heats and finals as they happen - including the heptathlon disciplines. Watch for FREE across BBC 1, BBC 2 and online on the BBC iPlayer site and app - letting you watch on the go, on smart TVs, games consoles and pretty much every streaming device you can think of. However, Discovery has picked up the the majority of the rights and hosting on its Discovery+ and Eurosport Player platforms this year and might be the best option for the overnight action. You can get Eurosport Player for just £6.99 a month or £29.99 for the year. But if you aren't sure this alternative coverage is for you, make use of the 3-day free trial to get a taster of the coverage. Travelling abroad during the track and field action at Tokyo 2020? Download and install a VPN to access your usual streaming services as if you were still at home in the UK.

How to watch 2020 Olympics heptathlon in the US with and without cable

In America, NBC has the rights to the 2020 Olympic coverage, for which you will need a cable subscription. So if you already have a cable set up, this is the service for you. If you find yourself without cable, NBC's streaming service Peacock is a decent, cheap alternative. And it's particularly great news, as Peacock has confirmed that it will show all the major track action for free on the service! Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on the your computer, IOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Fire TV Sticks. Watch Olympics track and field without cable Sling TV is a streaming service that can offer you more than NBC if you have more streaming needs to satisfy. NBCSN comes as part of a $35 a month Sling Blue package but you can usually find a good deal on this. For example, you can get your first month for only $10 at the time of writing this. Alternatively, you could look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the normal monthly cost is much pricier starting at $64.99.

How to watch Olympics heptathlon in Canada

The Olympic 2020 coverage in Canada is being split across a number of different streaming services. These include Sportsnet, TSN, CBC and TLN. We suggest looking at your local listings to find a more specific schedule of who is showing the track athletics coverage when. Those of you north of the border can watch online at CBC, where there is a whole host of live action to be accessed for free. CBC also have an app that is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV Stick, so you can watch on the device that you prefer. If you aren't in this area you'll be looking at paid for Olympic coverage from Sportsnet, TSN and TLN. If you find yourself out of the country during the games, remember using a VPN lets you access your favorite local streaming services whilst abroad.

How to live stream heptathlon at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

FREE Olympic coverage is available in Australia on Channel 7 and its online 7Plus streaming service. The Aussie's are providing some of the most extensive, free live coverage of the games. The online option of 7Plus gives you the freedom of watching on any device, from a laptop, tablet or smartphone. Not in Australia? Use a VPN when you’re away from home to catch all the Olympic coverage from your local provider.

How to watch Olympic heptathlon in New Zealand

New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service, are providing Kiwis with free Olympic coverage. If this coverage isn’t enough for you, you can buy a $19.99 weekly pass for Sky Sport, who are also covering the action.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

As the biggest global sporting event, it will come as no surprise to you that most countries will have some coverage of Tokyo 2020 - albeit at different prices and varying levels of coverage.

