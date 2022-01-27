How to watch Handball EURO 2022 live stream free online

Audio player loading…

It's got to the business end of the 2022 European Men's Handball Championship and there are four teams left in the competition at this semi-final stage. The famous four of France, Denmark, Spain and Sweden will fight it out on Friday and Sunday for the crown of the very best handball country in Europe. Read on as we explain how to watch a FREE Handball EURO 2022 live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

Just want to get watching? Watch FREE on EHFTV (may require a VPN)

EHF EURO 2022 live stream Dates: January 28 - 30 Venue: MVM Dome Budapest Live stream: watch FREE on EHFTV Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

It's Spain vs Denmark and France vs Sweden on Friday, January 28 at the Handball EURO 2022 semi-finals at the MVM Dome in Budapest. You can also catch the Iceland vs Norway fifth-place play-off earlier in the day.

Defending champions Spain will be looking to make history with their third EHF EURO title in row and who'd bet against them? The personnel may have changed but their unruffled style remains the same. In their way stands the best offence in the tournament in the shape of Denmark and their 214 points across seven games so far.

Sweden face an equally nervy fixture on the other side of the draw with France only one point shy of Denmark's total on 213. These two high-scoring teams against will need little motivation having both lost out at the same stage, and to the same opposition, last time around.

Handball matches don't come with much more grudge than these. Follow our guide to watch the a free EHF EURO 2020 live stream online from anywhere.

More superb sport: here's how to watch the Australian Open tennis 2022

How to watch Handball European Championships: live stream FREE of charge

The EHF has made it super easy to tune into the European Handball Championships in most regions by showing live streams of all the EHF EURO 2022 tournament games on FREE EHFTV streaming service. All you need to do is register with EHFTV and away you go. EHFTV is completely free to watch. Just head over to the EHFTV website and you can live stream all the games through the browser on your laptop, tablet or mobile phone. The free EHFTV live stream is not available in Norway, Iceland, Denmark, Sweden, France and Spain where there is other TV coverage but you can watch free on EHFTV in the UK, for example. NB: If you have any problems logging in, you may need to empty the cache on your browser.

How to watch EHF EURO 2022 from outside your country

EHFTV is easily accessible in many countries around the world. However you may find yourself geo-blocked from EHFTV free live streams when travelling abroad. If you'd like to access EHFTV, or any of your regular home streaming service as normal, then use a good VPN.

A good VPN can let you get around these digital borders legally, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping, making everyday tasks like online shopping and banking much safer.

Use a VPN to live stream 2022 Handball European Championships from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that's EHTV for most places

2022 European Handball Championships TV rights

You can find the 2022 European Handball Championships matches streamed on the following TV services and platforms according to the TV rights listed below.

You can also watch all of the games for FREE on EHTV although geo-blocks for certain regions may apply. Anyone travelling abroad can use a VPN to avoid this and access their regular streaming service as usual. Full details in the VPN section above.

Austria: ORF

Albania: Arena Sport

Belarus: BTRC/via Intermediate

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Arena Sport

Bulgaria: A1 Bulgaria

Croatia: Arena Sport/RTL

Cyprus: TBC/via Intermediate

Czech Republic: Czech TV/AMC/via Intermediate

Denmark (incl. Faroe Islands): TV2 Denmark/via NENT

Finland: NENT

France: beIN Sports France, TF1/via beIN Sports France

Georgia: Silknet

Germany: ZDF/via SportA, ARD/via SportA, Spotdeutschland.tv/via SportA, Eurosport Germany/via SportA

Greece: Cosmote/via Intermedaite

Hungary: MTVA/via Intermediate

Iceland: RUV

Israel: Charlton

Italy: Eleven Sports (Prelimnary Round & Main Round)/via Intermediate, Sky Sport (semi-final & finaly only)/via Intermediate

Kosovo (non-exclusive): Arena Sport

Lithuania: LRT

Montenegro: Arena Sport/RTCG

Netherlands: Ziggo

North Macedonia: Arena Sport

Norway: NENT

Poland: Eurosport

Portugal: RTP

Romania: Look TV/via Intermediate

Russia: Match TV/via Intermediate

Serbia: Arena Sport

Slovakia: AMC/via Intermediate, RTVS/via Intermediate

Slovenia: Arena Sport/RTVSLO

Spain: TVE/via Intermediate

Switzerland: SRG

Sweden: NENT

Ukraine: Poverkhnost/Xsport

ROW: ESPN+ and beIN Sports

EHF EURO 2022 schedule

Friday, January 28

Iceland vs Norway - 3.30pm CEST / 2.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 1.30am AEST

Spain vs Denmark - 6pm CEST / 5pm GMT / 12pm ET / 4am AEST

France vs Sweden - 8.30pm CEST / 7.30pm GMT / 2.30pm ET / 6.30am AEST

Sunday, January 30

Third-place game - 3.30pm CEST / 2.30pm GMT / 9.30am ET / 1.30am AEST

Final - 6pm CEST / 5pm GMT / 12pm ET / 4am AEST