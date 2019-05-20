How to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 online - stream the finale from anywhere

Well, it has finally happened, after what feels like a lifetime, Game of Thrones has finally come to a dramatic end. Yes, this is a sad moment for everyone, but much like Jon trying to ignore the bad and see the good in Daenerys, we're looking to the positives and have tracked down the best places to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 now that it has aired.

Season 8 has been 410 minutes of pure anarchy, suspense and drama that only GoT could achieve. Game of Thrones came big for the last season breaking viewing records, having the longest battle scene in history and breaking our hearts with each and every episode, so you know, exactly what you would have expected from a show like this.

After a somewhat...fiery episode last weekend leaving us confused and unsure what was going on, we were sceptical whether or not the show would be able to wrap up succinctly and please the fans, when you watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 we think you'll find they did a pretty great job.

Game of Thrones season 8, Episode 6: when and where? The sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones aired in the US on HBO on Sunday, May 19 at 9pm ET, 6pm PT and is now available to watch on catch up. Due to the pesky business of time zones, that could have been some less than comfortable viewing times for some. Those in the UK for example had to stay up until 2am to catch the finale of the show live. You can see a full list of locations to watch the show on catch up for English speaking countries down below.

Now that it has all come to an end, you can finally watch the final episode of this show that has spanned an entire decade. Or if you're really brave, watch all 6.8 hours of season 8 in one go, even braver? Watch seasons 1-8 all the way through, it will only take you 3 days and 16 minutes!

So with the episode now available to watch on catch up, this is how to watch Game of Thrones, season 8, episode 6 on catch up no matter where you are.

After 8 seasons, 2 days, 23 hours and 17 minutes worth of content and a plethora of memorable moments, it has all led to this final episode. You can find streaming options for English speaking countries below.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6: stream from outside your country

Want to watch Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 in (deep breath) the US, UK, Canada, Australia, India, UAE or New Zealand? We've found all of your best options and listed them below.

But, if you find yourself in the unfortunate circumstances where you've booked a holiday over the air time of the big finale, then things get a bit more difficult. For those unlucky fans, all hope isn't lost yet. You will find that watching it won't be an option thanks to geo-blocking. This means that broadcasters do tend to try and stop you from watching in other countries, putting up some virtual roadblocks.

But, thanks to a little bit of working around, there is still a way to catch all the episodes while you're away. By using a VPN, you will still be able to catch up on the show by changing your IP address to a location back where you live, allowing you to watch that important first episode (assuming that doesn't breach any TS&Cs, of course) - and that's without finding some dodgy download or a grainy stream on Reddit.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in the USA

With HBO having the rights to Game of Thrones, it is absolutely no surprise that they are the place to go to watch it in the US. Unfortunately, it will probably also be no surprise that this means you will have to sign up to a HBO subscription to watch the show. HBO does offer a few packages, all of which are pretty flexible. That means you can sign up for one month, finish the sixth and final episode and then cancel if needs be. Not to mention, HBO offers free trials on all of its packages, which helps soften the blow. Prices start at $14.99 a month with HBO and go up depending on which package you choose. Season 8, episode 6 officially aired on HBO on Sunday, May 19 at 9pm ET, 6pm PT. It is now available to watch on HBO catch up at any time.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in the UK

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in Canada

The sixth and very final episode aired on Sunday, May 19 at 9pm ET, 6pm PT in Canada on Crave and is now available to watch on catch up at any time. You can pay for Crave on a monthly basis or get an annual subscription. Unlike HBO, Crave doesn't seem to do trials but if you do pay for a subscription, they will throw in one free month. Prices vary for Crave but you can get packages including HBO from around $20 for the month.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in Australia

If you're trying to catch the sixth episode in Australia, there are only two options for you, and that's either signing up to Foxtel's cable service or the company's streaming service, Foxtel Now. Episode six aired on Monday May 20 at 11am and is now readily available for catch up. Like all of the streaming services above, you will have to pay to get a subscription and there are a host of different packages available, but Foxtel Now offers a free 10-day trial if you haven't already signed up.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in New Zealand

New Zealand fans have SoHo to go to for season 8, episode 6 of Game of Thrones. The Sky premium entertainment channel is the place to be. The episode aired at 1pm on Monday, May 20 and is now available to watch on SoHo catch up.



Unfortunately, SoHo doesn't do trial subscriptions. So if you don't already have it you'll have to dive on in on a TV package or upgrade your current one to a plan with SoHo. Packages including SoHo start as low as $24.91 a month and go up from there depending on how much you decide to include.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in India

Fans in India have probably bagged the best situation of the bunch, with one of the cheapest service for watching Game of Thrones. Simply log onto Hotstar and sign up for a premium account. This will cost you either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Episode 6 of Game of Thrones is now available to watch at any time through Hotstar's streaming services.

Watch Game of Thrones episode 6 online in the UAE