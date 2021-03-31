How to watch Game of Thrones in Australia: stream the entire series now

Missing Game of Thrones since it ended? You're not alone. Luckily, it's incredibly easy to rewatch the entire series in Australia, with a number of on demand options readily available.

If you're not caught up yet, what have you been doing?! We can only assume you were in a country with a painfully early viewing time when it aired live. But don't worry, you can now watch the whole of Game of Thrones online.

Whether you're just starting season 8, gearing up for the epic finale or even half-way through season 3 (come on, the shows been out for years!) we can tell you there is a lot of drama to come.

Plus, with a Game of Thrones prequel on the way, it's still well worth revisiting all the major events from each of show's eight seasons. They may not mean much in regards to the prequel series, but there's every chance it will delve into story aspects that were previously touched on in original show. So keep reading as we tell you how to watch Game of Thrones from anywhere.

So if you’ve got everything ready for the new episode this weekend (Arya fan t-shirts and Wildling fur coats are essential) and just lack the streaming service and time, you can find everything you need to know about how to watch Game of Thrones online on this page.

Watch Game of Thrones online: stream outside your country

Are you an Aussie that's currently outside of Australia? You will likely find that watching Game of Thrones via your usual Australian services won't be an option thanks to geo-blocking, but with the handy help of a VPN, you can get around that without having to sign up to additional services.

Watch Game of Thrones online in Australia