How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time: stream online from Friday

You don't actually need a maths degree to enjoy Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, the re-released version of the fourth and purportedly final chapter in the “Rebuild of Evangelion” film series. It’s a pop culture phenomenon in Japan, and viewers worldwide can now stream the thrilling conclusion from August 13. Read on as we explain how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online Release date: Friday, August 13 2021 Directors: Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki Stars: Megumi Ogata, Megumi Hayashibara, Yuko Miyamura, Maaya Sakamoto, Akira Ishida Run time: 155 minutes Rating: 16+ Stream: watch FREE with a 30-day Prime Video trial Watch anywhere: try a 100% risk-free VPN trial

Part of the Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise originated by writer and chief director Hideaki Anno, the films began by “rebuilding" the plot of the TV series.

15 years after an apocalyptic event called the 'Second Impact' wiped out half the human population, the city of Tokyo-3 finds itself under attack by alien beings called Angels. It’s left to young teen Shinji to protect humanity by piloting an Evangelion – a humanoid-mecha hybrid – to stop the impending threat.

Production delays meant a 9-year hiatus between the release of part three and the fourth instalment. It finally debuted in Japan to much acclaim in March, before being re-released in June with extra material as Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.

We begin the final film in Paris with Misato and her anti-NERV group tasked with saving the city in just 12 minutes. Meanwhile, viewers are reunited with Shinji (Megumi Ogata), Rei (Megumi Hayashibara) and Asuka (Yūko Miyamura) as they desperately seek shelter on the outskirts of Tokyo-3.

The most accessible film in this mega franchise promises to thrill anime fans and newbies alike. So, read on as we explain how to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time online with Amazon Prime Video now.

How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time FREE exclusively on Amazon Prime Video today

How to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time from abroad

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available or you can't log-in as usual, that's probably down to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time no matter where you are, simply by changing your IP address to one that's back in your country of residence. Here's how to get started with this essential bit of streaming software.

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the standout service. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in a robust approach to security and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

