How to watch England vs India: live stream the ODI cricket wherever you are

The fascinating summer of reaches fever pitch with the deciding game in the ODI three-match series between England vs India at Headingley today. It puts the top two one day international cricket teams head-to-head for a sudden death match that we just can't call. What we can do however is tell you how to live stream the cricket from wherever you are in the world.

England vs India ODI cricket - when and where The England vs India international one day cricket three-match series started last week and ends today in the deciding match at Yorkshire's ground Headingley. The third and final match is on Tuesday, July 17. The match times are and will start at 12.30pm BST / 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT / 5pm in India.

Strangely, the two games so far have both been one-sided affairs. India strolled to victory at Trent Bridge with young Kuldeep Yadav spinning away the England attack and Rohit Sharma knocking a faultless century. While the second match at the home of cricket Lord's was all about Joe Root and his match winning hundred.

So who will star in the decider? Will Indian talisman Virat Kohli finally need to start firing on all cylinders, or will it be England's big hitting openers who impress harnessing the memories of the 5-0 thumping they managed over the Aussies earlier in the summer.

It's shaping up to be an exciting week of international cricket, and you can watch England vs India wherever you are in the world with a live stream. Below we'll talk you through how you can do that on your TV or via a stream to your favorite devices.

How to watch England vs India: UK live stream

Those in the UK will be able to tune into Sky Sports to watch the last ODI match. If you subscribe to Sky Sports, you'll be able to watch the match live on your TV or you can live stream it to your phone or tablet using the Sky Go app.

There's an added bonus for Sky Q subscribers too, as the channel will be broadcasting each match in Ultra HD for the first time, as they will be for all of England's cricket this summer.

If you're not already a Sky subscriber, don't despair as there is a way to watch without having to pay lots in a contract. You can get all the Sky Sports channels with a week long NOW TV pass for £12.99 or just a day for £7.99.

Keen to avoid parting with cash? There's always the highlights shows on Channel 5 which will be broadcast later in the evening for each England vs India.

How to watch India vs England: live stream in India

The England vs India match will be shown on the Sony Network in India. Sony Six & Sony Six HD will have English commentary, while Sony Ten 3 & Sony Ten 3 HD will provide commentary in Hindi. For those hoping to stream on a computer or mobile device, Sony Liv is the platform you need.

If the Sony channels aren't available to you, you may wish to go down the VPN route, directing your IP address to the UK and buying a NOW TV weekly pass to cover all three games on Sky Sports. But be warned, you will need UK credit card details to do this.

How to watch England vs India in Australia

The Australian broadcaster for this ODI battles between England and India is Fox Sports. This series will be one for the night owls down under, with the action starting 12.30am AEST.

For those not interested in signing up to a monthly Fox Sports subscription, you could try the VPN route above.

England vs India cricket live stream in North America

Willow TV, the official cricket broadcaster for the USA and Canada, will have live coverage of the action between England and India. The channel comes as part of numerous satellite and cable packages such as DirecTV and Sling.

Main image courtesy of ecb.co.uk