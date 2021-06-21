How to watch England vs Czech Republic: time and free live stream channel for Euro 2020 clash

The Czech Republic and England are within touching distance of the knockout stage, with only a defeat and a three-goal swing threatening their places in the round of 16. Jaroslav Šilhavý's men, widely dismissed ahead of the tournament, top Group D on goal difference, while the Three Lions' forwards have been toothless in attack. Follow our guide to watch an England vs Czech Republic live stream and follow the Euro 2020 Group D game from anywhere on Tuesday.

England vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 live stream Date: Tuesday, June 22 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England Free live streams: ITV Hub Global live streams: ESPN via Sling TV or FuboTV (US) | Optus Sport (AUS) | TSN/TVA Sports (CAN) | Sky Sport (NZ) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Patrik Schick has been one of the stars of the tournament, notching three in two including what will surely prove to be the goal of the tournament.

The Czechs followed an eye-catching win over Scotland with a comfortable draw against Croatia, and should be riding high on memories of a 2-1 win over England at Wembley in Euros qualifying.

Gareth Southgate was mauled by the English press after the team's shaky Scotland stalemate, and may tinker with his forwards after they once again struggled to find an understanding with each other.

Only Finland and Slovakia have had fewer attempts on target than England's three - an unacceptable statistic considering the profiles of the names on the team sheet.

This has all the makings of another intriguing game, so follow our guide below as we explain how to get an England vs Czech Republic live stream and watch the Group D game from wherever you are in the world and for FREE.

How to watch a FREE England live stream in the UK

In the UK, Czech Republic vs England is being shown on ITV (STV in Scotland), with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The build-up starts at 7.05pm. As it's ITV, anyone located in the UK can tune in for FREE. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, you can also live stream Czech Republic vs England free by firing up ITV Hub, which has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your device, phone or console of choice. Not in the UK right now? No worries - just use a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual.

How to live stream England vs Czech Republic from outside your country

We've detailed how you can watch Euro 2020 from the UK, US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand down below, but bear in mind that if you're abroad at any point during the tournament, you won't be able to live stream the football via your usual domestic broadcaster.

This is because of geo-blocking, which restricts certain services and content to specific parts of the world. However, you can get around geo-blocks by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream Euro 2020 from anywhere

(Image credit: M.Moira / Shutterstock.com)

How to watch England vs Czech Republic in the US for free and without cable

Euro 2020 coverage is split between ESPN and ABC in the US, and it's ESPN that's showing the Czech Republic vs England game, which kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you get the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream England vs Czech Republic directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Czech Republic vs England without cable Cord-cutters are in luck too, because you can watch every single Euro 2020 game without having an expensive cable package. Great-value OTT streaming service Sling TV is the option we recommend. Its Orange package costs just $35 a month and gets you all the games on ESPN and ABC (the latter thanks to simulcasts on ESPN3). Better still, Sling is offering new subscribers a fantastic bargain - right now you can get a whole month of Sling Orange for $10. The package also includes TNT, Nick Jr. and plenty more, and unlike cable, you can cancel your subscription at any time. Another brilliant option is fuboTV, which is an even more fully-featured streaming service that offers ESPN, ABC and more than 120 other channels. Packages start from $64.99 a month and there's even a FREE fuboTV trial you can try to see if it's right for you.

How to live stream England vs Czech Republic in Australia

Optus Sport is showing all of the Euro 2020 action Down Under, but be warned that you've got an extremely late night or early morning ahead if you plan to watch Czech Republic vs England, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Wednesday morning. A subscription costs $14.99 per month, but you can save money by signing up for a longer term, with a three-month plan costing $29.99 and a 12-month pass available for $99. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. And if you leave Oz at any point during the tournament, simply use a VPN to tune in as normal on your Optus account.

How to watch England vs Czech Republic: live stream Euro 2020 soccer in Canada

You can watch the Czech Republic vs England game, as well as the rest of Euro 2020, on English-language TSN or French-language TVA Sports. If you get them as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Czech Republic vs England live stream, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT. If you don't have cable, you'll be well-served by their digital platforms. The TSN Direct and TVA Sports Direct streaming services each cost just $19.99 a month, and work across a range of devices, including phones, computers and tablets. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get a Euro 2020 live stream if you're away from Canada when the game you want to watch is on.

How to watch Euro 2020 online in New Zealand