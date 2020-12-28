How to watch David Attenborough's Meerkat: A Dynasties Special online anywhere

Make like a meerkat and stand to attention (or sit) for a new instalment of Dynasties, the dramatic nature documentary series narrated by David Attenborough, which follows groups of extraordinary animals as they struggle against the forces of nature, rivals and climate change to secure the future of their bloodline. Read on as we explain how to watch the David Attenborough Dynasties special online and stream the Meerkat documentary wherever you are in the world right now - including for FREE in the UK!

Watch Meerkat: A Dynasties Special online free David Attenborough's Meerkat: A Dynasties Special airs on Monday, December 28 at 7.30pm GMT on BBC One in the UK. This means it's 100% free to watch the documentary online via the BBC's iPlayer service. While you should have a valid UK TV license to tune in online or on TV, those of you currently outside of the country can use a VPN to stream just as you would if you were at home.

The new special tells the story of Maghogho, a dominant meerkat queen leading her group in the face of innumerable threats, both internal and external, which include predators, food shortages, surprisingly selfish submissives and often hilariously bad decisions.

However, it's oppressive weather that poses the biggest threat to the family group's survival. Botswana's Makgadikgadi Pan is one of the biggest salt flats on the planet, and in the dry season it's a cruelly hot and desolate landscape in which very little life can exist.

The promise of transformative rain is what keeps the meerkats hanging on, but in order to survive the dry season they'll have to unite, overcome extreme adversity and make some painful - and I mean that in the literal sense - choices for the good of the group.

Meerkat teeth and claws can inflict some serious damage, as can meerkat logic, which lands Maghogho and her group in some highly avoidable spots of bother, most notably a meerkat war with a neighbouring group.

It's both joyous and heart-breaking, and you can follow our guide below as we explain how to watch the David Attenborough Meerkat: A Dynasties special online free - stream the living legend's latest documentary wherever you are right now.

How to watch David Ateenborough's Meerkat: A Dynasties special online FREE in the UK

The Meerkat Dynasties special airs on BBC One at 7.30pm GMT on Monday, December 28. That means you can legally watch the David Attenborough documentary online in the UK - either on TV or via the network's BBC iPlayer streaming service. Both don't cost a penny if you're in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV license), with iPlayer particularly versatile due to its range of apps for mobiles, tablets and more. Not in the UK today? Brits abroad need only follow our guide below and download a quality VPN to watch the Meerkat Dynasties special just like they would at home.

How to watch the David Attenborough Dynasties special from outside your country

If you're not in the UK right now but don't want to miss David Attenborough's new documentary, your best bet is a VPN. Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks at places like hotels when you're abroad, enabling you to tune in and watch the Meerkat: A Dynasties special online for free just like you would at home.

Even if you're not that tech-savvy, don't worry - getting a VPN is super simple and we've outlined how to do it in three easy steps below.

Use a VPN to watch Dynasties free from anywhere

1) Download and install a VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as one of the absolute best around, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. Oh yeah...and it has the power to unblock BBC iPlayer from outside the UK too. Best of all, Express offers a 30-day money back guarantee - and you can even get 3-months absolutely FREE by taking advantage of this excellent service's holiday deal. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

2) Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3) Go to BBC iPlayer

Either head to the BBC website or the BBC iPlayer app and you can now watch every minute of the Meerkat Dynasties special - no matter where you are.