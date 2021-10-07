How to watch CSI: Vegas online and stream from anywhere

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation attracted a massive global audience over its 15-season run, yielding three spin-off shows and bagging dozens of award wins and nominations. Finally, the franchise has been revived and we couldn’t be more thrilled. So, keep reading as we explain how to watch CSI: Vegas online now and stream brand-new episodes from anywhere.

Vegas is the fourth child in the CSI family and has been described as a “sequel epilogue,” consisting of 10-episodes with the possibility of additional seasons. It will chart the huge advances made in criminal forensics, as well as the revelation of internal evidence tampering threats.

Original cast member William Petersen returns as Gil Grissom, the forensic entomologist of seasons 1 to 9, alongside Jorja Fox, who plays former head of the Las Vegas Crime Lab Sara Sidle. Wallace Langham, meanwhile, reprises the role of David Hodges – the trace technician with a superhuman sniffer.

Plenty has changed during CSI’s five-year hiatus, though, and the department has a “new, dynamic, intriguing force of criminalists.” These include Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome, HBO’s Barry), recently appointed head of the crime lab, Level II CSI Allie Rajan (Mandeep Dhillon, After Life).

You can enjoy this highly-anticipated addition to the CSI universe now. Just follow our guide below as we detail how to watch CSI: Vegas online today, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch CSI: Vegas online from outside your country

The wait is over! Although if you’re abroad when CSI: Vegas airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform – thanks a lot, regional restrictions!

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

How to watch CSI: Vegas online in the US

Draw a chalk outline around your Wednesday evenings, because CSI: Vegas – a brand new CSI spin-off – arrives on CBS from October 6 at 10pm ET / PT (9pm CT). New episodes air at the same time each week with a tally of 10 episodes in total. If you’ve cut the cord, you can benefit from CBS' own streaming platform. Paramount Plus will host all episodes of CSI: Vegas both as they air and on-demand. The Paramount Plus cost will set you back just $9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial for new customers. If you're after a more cable like set-up, FuboTV is a great option and offers CBS in its Starter plan for $64.99 a month (just check it's available in your region). That's on top of over 110 other channels, including NBC, ABC, and FOX. New customers can also benefit from a 7-day free trial, allowing you to see if the service is for you. Similarly, Hulu and its Hulu with Live TV package will allow you to watch CSI: Vegas for $64.99 a month and a 7-day Hulu free trial. Outside the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go – all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch CSI: Vegas online in Canada

In 2016 it was the most watched TV franchise in the world, and Canadian fans can return to the crime lab on October 6 when CSI: Vegas airs. It will be broadcast on Global TV in line with the US release, on Wednesdays at 10pm ET / PT, with new episodes available weekly. Unfortunately, you need to have a cable package to watch CSI: Vegas. You can watch episodes live or on-demand for free though, through Global's online streaming service. But to see everything that’s available you’ll need to enter your TV provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also available on Roku streaming devices for free the first seven days after being broadcast. If you're currently travelling outside of Canada, tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear back home and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

Can I watch CSI: Vegas online in Australia?

Sadly, there’s no release date Down Under for CSI: Vegas. In the past the franchise was broadcast on the Nine Network, so we reckon this will be the first place it shows up when new episodes eventually reach Australia. Should you want to be reunited with your favorite characters before then, you can find an assortment of CSI on Binge: seasons 5 to 15 of the original CSI, a mixture of CSI: Miami, and all bar one season of CSI: New York. Travelling outside of Australia? Download a VPN like Express VPN to connect to your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

Can I watch CSI: Vegas online in the UK?

There’s no evidence that CSI: Vegas will be seen by audiences across the Atlantic anytime soon. Channel 5 did broadcast the show and its additional iterations previously, with a 4-month delay between the American debut of season 15 and its UK arrival. We’d deduce, then, you’ll have to wait until January 2022 before you can watch the new CSI: Vegas.

