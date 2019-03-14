How to watch Cheltenham live: stream the 2019 horse racing festival online from anywhere

It's that time of year when thousands of horse racing fans and wannabe punters head to Prestbury Park to watch the Cheltenham Festival where the best of Irish and English horses battle it out. All that leads to the grand finale of the Gold Cup which takes place on the last day of the festival event. Want to watch Cheltenham live to see if your nags come in? Then you're in the right place to discover how.

Cheltenham Festival 2019 - where and when This year the Cheltenham Festival runs from Tuesday, March 12 for four days until the Cheltenham Gold Cup race on the afternoon of Friday, March 15. Coverage starts daily at 1pm GMT. The main event - the Gold Cup Steeple Chase - is on Friday at 3.30pm GMT.

As ever, the main event at this year's Cheltenham Festival is the Gold Cup Steeple Chase which is a £625,000 prize chase race which sees the best jump horses in the world performing at their limits. Presenting Percy, Clan Des Obeaux and last year's winner Native River are leading the odds for the big one, with the likes of Kemboy, Thistlecrack and Elegant Escape looking like, if you'll forgive the pun, dark horses.

This year the Foxhunter's Chase, which follows the main Steeple Chase, is also expected to be very exciting as Victoria Pendleton – yup, the Olympic track cyclist – will ride Pachu Du Polder.

This year's festival event breaks down into Champion Day on Tuesday, with the Champion Hurdle as the main event; Ladies Day on Wednesday with £10,000 up for grabs for best dressed and the Queen Mother Champion Chase race; the World Hurdle and Chases races on Thursday; before the Gold Cup Steeple Chase finale on Friday.

This year the first five races of each day will be aired on ITV live and free in the UK. But if you're abroad or away from home you can still catch all the action nd this guide will explain how you can watch Cheltenham live regardless of where you are.

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival 2019 live for free in the UK

This year's action is all on ITV meaning you can get it via an aerial, cable or Sky but also via the internet. This can be done using the ITV Hub app, or via the ITV website. Alternatively you can use TVPlayer.com, which offers a host of channels with a high quality stream. Coverage of the main Gold Cup Steeple Chase race will be available for the 3.30pm GMT event on Friday, but the first race shown is at 1.30pm GMT everyday with ITV coverage starting from 1pm GMT. Not in the UK this weekend? You'll quickly find that the ITV coverage is geo-blocked on your laptop or mobile app. But don't get bogged down, as it's easy to get around that by downloading and installing a VPN. The software lets you change your IP address to a server back in the UK, making the device you're wanting to stream on think it's back at home. Pretty clever, eh? And it's really simple to sort out...

Watch Cheltenham live from outside your country in three easy jumps

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Cheltenham Festival 2019 live for free (using the link below).