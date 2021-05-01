How to watch Canelo vs Saunders: date, time, card, free live stream boxing online

We've had to wait a long time for this showdown, and what a spectacle it promises to be, as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez (55-1-2) lays his WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine Super-Middleweight belts on the line against 'Superb' Billy Joe Saunders (30-0), the undefeated WBO Super-Middleweight champ - and all on Cinco de Mayo weekend, too!

It's the biggest fight of the year so far, so read on as we explain how to watch Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders and catch all the boxing action online with DAZN from anywhere in the world. This is the place to find out the Canelo vs Saunders time, full card and your best live stream options, where DAZN is the service holding all of the cards.

Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream, date, time Date: Saturday, May 8 Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas Main card time: 8pm ET / 5pm PT / 1am BST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders ring walk time: 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 4am BST / 1pm AEST / 3pm NZST Global live stream: get DAZN in 200+ countries from just £1.99 p/m Can I get a free trial? Yes - but only for DAZN Canada Watch anywhere: try our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Canelo vs Saunders has been a year in the making, delayed repeatedly by contract disputes and clashing schedules. But the hold-up has only added to the allure of the occasion, which will be made even more thrilling by the presence of up to 70,000 boxing-starved fans at the AT&T.

Canelo beat Callum Smith by unanimous decision in December to secure the WBC, WBA and Ring Magazine titles, before successfully defending them against Avni Yildirim in February.

Saunders, meanwhile, has fought just once in the past 18 months, successfully defending his WBO title against Martin Murray in December.

However, this fight represents a huge step up for both boxers. Follow our guide below to catch this unmissable fight on Saturday - here's how to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders online and get a Canelo vs Saunders live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch a free Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders live stream?

Yes - but only in certain parts of the world. Plus, you can get the fight dirt cheap in other countries.

The exclusive way to watch a Canelo vs Saunders live stream is via DAZN (pronounced 'Da Zone'), which is offering the fight to customers as part of its subscription.

And the cheapest of the cheap sees DAZN UK available for just £1.99 a month! It's also equally cheap to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders in Australia or New Zealand, where DAZN is currently being offered for the introductory discount price of just $2.99 a month, compared to the steeper DAZN US price of $19.99 a month.

Boxing fans in Canada are also in luck, as while it costs 20 bucks in the Great White North, you can get a FREE trial of DAZN in Canada - one of the only countries we're aware of where the service offers a trial on the house.

Canelo vs Saunders live stream: how to watch the fight online with DAZN all over the world

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders fight all over the world, including the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The only place it seems DAZN isn't showing the fight is Mexico. A DAZN contract in the US will set you back $19.99 per month, or $99.99 for the year. DAZN Canada is priced similarly at $19.99 per month, however a 12-month subscription comes in at $150. It's one of the few places that offers a FREE DAZN trial though. And a DAZN subscription is currently dirt-cheap in the UK, Australia and New Zealand. In the UK, it's priced at an ultra-affordable £1.99 a month, while it's available for a discount initial price of $2.99 a month in both Australia and New Zealand. Out of the country? DAZN subscribers who find themselves abroad for the fight will find they can access their account just like they would at home - wherever you are in the world, all you need is the help of a good VPN. We explain more on that point below.



Canelo vs Saunders time

Coverage of the main card starts at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the US and Canada, 1am BST in the UK, 10am AEST in Australia and 12pm NZST in New Zealand.

The headline act is expected to start around 11pm ET / 8pm PT on Saturday night in the US, which is 4am BST on Sunday morning in the UK, 1pm AEST Down Under, and 3pm NZST in New Zealand - though this of course depends on how long the earlier fights last.

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders if you're away from your country

As we say, DAZN has this wrapped up pretty much everywhere. But if you're abroad and discover that your coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Alvarez vs Saunders anywhere

However, those looking to subscribe to DAZN for the first time may find the service manages to effectively block certain VPNs at the point of creating an account. VPNs most notably encounter obstacles starting from scratch with DAZN Canada, though in other places like the US our general sports VPN recommendation was working fine in 2021.

And if you've already got an account, a VPN should work wherever you are to help you regain access to pre-existing subscriptions.

What is DAZN? All about the sports streaming service

Pronounced 'Da Zone', DAZN is a sports-centric streaming service that launched in 2016 and is now available in over 200 countries all around the world including the US, Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Its offering varies by region, but as an idea, it owns the rights to the Premier League, Champions League, NFL, cricket, snooker, rugby union and more in Canada - one of its original and biggest markets.

It's also seeking to challenge the pay-per-view boxing hierarchy, and is landing an increasing number of coups.

The price of DAZN also varies depending on where you are in the world but is generally competitive - in newer markets like the UK, an introductory offer is still running that has it available for just £1.99 a month, while in more established markets like Canada it costs CAD$20 a month. It also offers a FREE trial in some areas and works with pretty much any modern device imaginable.

The Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders fight takes place on Saturday, May 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The night's main card is set to get underway at 8pm ET / 5pm PT in the US and Canada, and 1am BST / 10am AEST / 12pm NZST in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Ring walks for the main event are roughly expected to be as follows.

Canelo vs Billy Joe Saunders ring walk times

Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders time (US and Canada): 11pm ET / 8pm PT / 10pm CT

Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders time (UK): 4am BST (Sunday, May 9)

Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders time (Australia): 1pm AEST (Sunday, May 9)

Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders time (New Zealand): 3pm NZST (Sunday, May 9)

Who is Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez?

Widely considered the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, Canelo is also one of the sport's biggest stars.

The 30-year-old from Guadalajara has held world titles across a remarkable four weight classes: Light-Middleweight, Middleweight, Light-Heavyweight and Super-middleweight.

He's won 55 of his 58 professional fights, with 37 of those coming by knockout. Gennady Golovkin, Amir Khan and Miguel Cotto are some of the biggest names on Alvarez's roll call of victories.

The only man to defeat him is Floyd Mayweather, who beat Canelo via majority decision in a blockbuster Light-Middleweight clash in 2013.

Who is Billy Joe Saunders?

Billy Joe Saunders is also a multi-weight world champion, having held the WBO Middleweight title from 2015 to 2018, before securing the WBO Super-Middleweight belt two years ago, a title he's successfully defended twice.

However, the undefeated 31-year-old has become as well-known for his personal issues as his skill in the ring. He's had his boxing licence suspended twice, and his rap sheet includes testing positive for a banned substance and numerous unsavoury pranks.

Saunders has both height and reach advantages over Canelo, but the Mexican is the biggest star he's ever faced.

Canelo Alvarez vs Billy Joe Saunders: full card for Saturday's fight