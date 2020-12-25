How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 free online or from anywhere

Only a few things in life are guaranteed. Thankfully, one of them is a Call the Midwife special every 25 December! Sisters Julienne and Monica Joan return, as do Nurses Crane and Beatrix, in a 90-minute episode that’s the epitome of holiday spirit. We’ll explain here how to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online from anywhere in the world - including for FREE in the UK and the US!

Although candidly depicting life in East London in the 1960s, the Christmas Specials are never less than heart-warming. Last year’s episode, which saw communities up and down the country help Reggie (Daniel Laurie) break the Guinness World Record for the longest Christmas paper chain, inspired tears and cheers in equal measure.

Watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special free online The Call the Midwife Christmas Special will be broadcast at 7.40pm Christmas Day on BBC One, and runs for approximately 90 minutes. If you’d prefer to watch it online, you can do so live or on-demand via BBC iPlayer. It's completely FREE TO USE in the UK (but you should have a valid TV license). Spending the holidays abroad? With the help of a good VPN, you can still partake in the charitable cheer of Nonnatus House no matter where you are.

This time, a travelling circus brings jubilation to Poplar. Led by ringmaster Mr Percival (Doctor Who actor Peter Davison), it heralds excitement, new friendships, and new experiences for the community. There are reunions too – Gloria Venables is back, who we saw last in season 6 – and we’re waiting for Cyril to pop the question and ask Lucille to marry him already!

Meanwhile, Sister Monica Joan has a health scare, and, as you’d expect, there’s a complicated birth or two. But it’s in the show’s darker moments that the kindness and warm-hearted nature of the characters really shine through – and that leave us with an all-over Christmas glow.

Plan on spending the holidays at Nonnatus House? Then read on as we explain how to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online, and stream this beloved BBC show for FREE in the UK, US, and also from anywhere.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online from outside your country

If you're outside of your country of residence over the holidays, then geo-blocking restrictions will prevent you from streaming Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and so stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online in the UK for FREE

Brits can catch the 90-minute special on BBC One Christmas Day, starting at 7.40pm. But, if you miss the initial broadcast because you’re too sozzled on sherry, or would just prefer to watch it online, you can stream it live or on-demand through BBC iPlayer - a 100% completely FREE to watch service! You should, however, have an up-to-date TV license. If you’re out of the country, you won’t be able to connect to BBC iPlayer thanks to frustrating regional restrictions. But, downloading a VPN will let you change your IP address and so stream your favourite shows just as if you were curled up at home on the sofa.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online for FREE in the US

Anglophiles besotted with this East London-based drama will jump for joy, as this year’s Call the Midwife Christmas Special is available to watch live Christmas Day on PBS – and for the tidy sum of…nada, zilch...diddly squat! It’s being broadcast live on 25 December at 9pm ET / 8pm CT. It will then be available to watch on-demand for up to 30 days, before disappearing from the service. You can use PBS Online with desktop computers/laptops running the latest versions of Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Microsoft Edge. Alternatively, download the PBS Video app free of charge to devices like Amazon Fire, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV, and Apple TV. Travelling over the Christmas period? Then you'll want to pack a good VPN so you can connect to your IPTV service back home, and avoid missing the Call the Midwife Christmas Special.

Can I watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online in Canada?

Sorry guv’nor. There’s no indication that the 2020 Call the Midwife Christmas Special will be airing anytime soon in Canada. Those gagging for some pseudo-Dickensian Christmas drama, however, can find a handful of past episodes through the Hoopla service. If your library is signed up to the scheme, you just need a valid library card available. That way you can ‘borrow’ a limited number of titles free of charge – which currently include festive specials from 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2017, as well as Call the Midwife seasons 1 through 7.

How to watch Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online in Australia for FREE

Hallelujah! Aussies technically only have to wait half a day longer until the 2020 Call the Midwife Christmas Special is available to Australian audiences, where it’ll be shown on BBC First on 26 December from 7.30pm. If you don’t have cable, Foxtel Now is an affordable, OTT alternative. On top of your Essentials base plan for AUS$25 a month, you’d need to add the Drama Extra package. For an extra AUS$10, this would provide you with access to BBC First, BBC UK TV, Fox Showcase, Universal content, plus much more. But, before paying a cent, take their 10-day free trial for a whirl. Finally, intrepid travellers abroad over Christmas will need a VPN to connect to their usual VoD services. They’re simple to install, and once you do you’ll be free to stream Call the Midwife Christmas Special 2020 online from anywhere.