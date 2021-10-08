The hugely popular legal drama series returns! But don’t expect the same old Bull. Post-pandemic, there’s a greater focus on the psychologist’s personal life, while his family face a frightening situation early on. Below our guide explains how to watch Bull season 6 online from anywhere now.

*Potential spoilers ahead*

Watch Bull season 6 online Premiere date: Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET/PT New episodes: released at the same time each week Stream now: watch on CBS live with a free Paramount Plus 7-day trial International Streaming Options: Global TV (CA) Watch anywhere: try the world’s top VPN 100% risk-free

Michael Weatherly plays Dr. Jason Bull, a trial-science expert able to provide insight into juror's dispositions. He faced the possibility of shutting down his Trial Analysis Corporation company (TAC) last season as the pandemic dragged on. But the series went out on a high-note when Bull and Isabella got married.

Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron has departed, with his mantle now taken up by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard. Things could be quite different as a result. For instance, there’ll be a more in-depth focus on the show’s female characters, with neurolinguistics specialist Marissa (Geneva Carr) re-evaluating her attachment to TAC.

In other news, fan-favorite Benny is being written out of the show this season. But former fashion stylist “Chunk” Palmer (Christopher Jackson) will be stepping up as lead attorney in his absence, with actress Yara Martinez promoted to series regular.

Ready for more psychological complexities in the courtroom? Then read on as we detail how to watch Bull season 6 online and stream all-new episodes from today.

How to watch Bull season 6 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Bull season 6 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show on your usual streaming platform – thanks a lot, regional restrictions!

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the latest season online no matter where you are. It’s a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch all-new episodes of Bull season 6 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Bull season 6 online in the US

This popular legal drama is back with its sixth – and potentially final – season. Season 6 of Bull will air on CBS weekly from Thursday, October 7 at 10pm ET / PT (or 9pm CT). If you’ve cut the cord, you can benefit from CBS' own streaming platform. Paramount Plus will host all episodes of CSI: Vegas both as they air and on-demand. The Paramount Plus cost will set you back just $9.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial for new customers. If you're after a more cable like set-up, FuboTV is a great option and offers CBS in its Starter plan for $64.99 a month (just check it's available in your region). That's on top of over 110 other channels, including NBC, ABC, and FOX. New customers can also benefit from a 7-day free trial, allowing you to see if the service is for you. Similarly, Hulu and its Hulu with Live TV package will allow you to watch Bull season 6 for $64.99 a month and a 7-day Hulu free trial. Outside the US? Take the same subscription services you pay for at home with you wherever you go – all you need is a reliable VPN.

How to watch Bull season 6 online in Canada

Broadcast in tandem with its American release, Canadians can watch Bull season 6 from October 7 at 10pm ET / PT on Global TV, with new episodes available at the same time each week. Unfortunately, you do need a cable package to enjoy all-new Bull. You can watch episodes live or on-demand for free though, through Global's online streaming service. But, to see everything that’s available – all shows and episodes – you’ll have to enter your TV provider details. Full episodes from the channel are also available on Roku streaming devices for free the first seven days after being broadcast. If you're currently travelling outside of Canada, tune in just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear back home and gain access to all the content you'd normally stream.

Can I watch Bull season 6 online in Australia?

Annoyingly, there’s been no confirmation when season 6 will air in Australia. There’s reason to hope, though, as the season 5 debut arrived Down Under on Network Ten just a few days after its US premiere. If you want to reacquaint yourself with the exciting courtroom antics of Dr. Jason Bull, then seasons 1-3 can be streamed as part of an Amazon Prime Video sub at AUD$6.99 a month, after the 30-day free trial. Although,, if you have the cash, the entire series so far is available to buy via Apple iTunes. Travelling outside of Australia? Download a VPN like ExpressVPN to connect to your favorite streaming services wherever you are.

Can I watch Bull season 6 online in the UK?

Well, this is incomplete and utter Bull. The UK is still way behind America, with only four seasons having been broadcast there on the now defunct FOX channel. The last one aired in August 2020. Given that network ceased to exist in July, the fate of Bull season 6 is unknown for those across the Atlantic. However, like other shows which initially found a UK audience on FOX – The Walking Dead being one of them – Disney Plus could well become the go-to destination for new episodes of Bull with the arrival of Star on Disney Plus.