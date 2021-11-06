How to watch Breeders' Cup 2021: live stream for free online and from anywhere

The Breeders' Cup returns to the Del Mar Racetrack, where the turf meets the surf of the Pacific. And with Medina Spirit set to race in the Breeders' Cup Classic, the on-track action looks set to be just as choppy as that famous backdrop. Read on as our guide tells you how to watch a 2021 Breeders' Cup live stream from anywhere in the world - with free options explained too.

Medina Spirit won the Kentucky Derby in what can be politely described as controversial circumstances, and Bob Baffert's three-year-old is amongst the favorites for the grand prize at this spectacular end-of season shindig.

Belmost Stakes winner Essential Quality is also being hotly tipped, as well as Pennsylvania Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie.

But it's Essential Quality's stablemate Knicks Go, drawn in the No. 5 hole, who's attracting the hottest attention ahead of the race. The 2020 Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner triumphed at the Grade 1 Pegasus World Cup and Whitney Stakes this year, and is going to take some beating.

It’s a 1.25-mile sprint for not only one of the biggest purses in the sport, but the status of Horse of the Year, so follow our guide to getting a Breeders' Cup live stream from anywhere in the world.

More high-speed sport? See how to get a F1 live stream

How to watch the 2021 Breeders' Cup: live stream in the US

Image NBC and NBCSN are the places to watch the 2021 Breeders' Cup action. The Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for 8.40pm ET / 5.40pm PT on Saturday, and is being shown by NBC, with coverage starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. If you don't have the channels on cable, fear not. The obvious first port of call is a Peacock TV subscription. Plans start from $4.99 a month and can be cancelled any time. Probably the best value comes from Sling TV, however. Its Blue package costs $35 a month and includes NBCSN and NBC in most markets and 30+ other channels. But even better, Sling is currently offering new subscribers a whole month of Sling Blue for just $10. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes both channels is fuboTV. And, better still, it offers a FREE fuboTV trial. It carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked if it's not right for you. Out of the US and want to watch your home coverage? No worries - just use a VPN as described above.

How to live stream Breeders' Cup 2021 from outside your country

If you're outside your country of residence - whether that be the US or anywhere else - and try to stream the racing via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch Breeders' Cup from anywhere

Image ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to the ITV Hub site or app

How to watch 2021 Breeders' Cup: live stream in the UK

Image Horse racing fans in the UK have a late night in store, with the Breeders' Cup Classic set to start at 12.40am on Saturday night/Sunday morning, with coverage beginning at 11.15pm on ITV1. The better news is that if you stay up late enough, you can tune in for FREE! The 2021 Breeders' Cup action is being shown on free-to-air TV, with ITV4 and ITV1 the channels to tune into. The event is also being live streamed on ITV Hub at the same time. As it's ITV, anyone located in England can tune in for FREE - you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days Breeders' Cup coverage is also available on Sky Sports, with subscribers also getting to watch on the move using the Sky Go app - but why pay if you can watch it for free? Not in the UK right now? No worries - just download and install a VPN to port yourself back home, then watch live as usual. More details follow.

Related: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE 2021 Breeders' Cup live stream in Australia

Image Fans in Australia can tune in to the 2021 Breeders' Cup on the free-to-air Racing.com channel. Available on Freeview, coverage begins at 11am AEDT on Sunday morning, ahead of the Breeders' Cup Classic at 11.40am. You can also live stream the action on 7Plus. Just create an account on the streaming platform by inputting your name, ZIP code and email address. Not in Australia right now? You can take your home coverage abroad with you with the help of a good VPN.

How to watch a 2021 Breeders' Cup live stream in Canada