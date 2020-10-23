How to watch Borat 2 online: stream Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm from anywhere now

Sixteen years after Borat Sagdiyev tried to stuff his beloved Pamela Anderson into a burlap sack, Sacha Baron Cohen is back in his most famous guise, doing what he does make: taking Americans unawares by surprise with more cultural learnings to make benefit glorious nation Kazakhstan. And in an election year, no less! Get ready to gasp, laugh, and cringe uncontrollably - Borat's Subsequent Moviefilm is out now and our guide explains how to watch Borat 2 online from anywhere, including for free.

In 2006, Borat was a critical and commercial success. The acclaimed mockumentary provoked discomfort across the political spectrum and shocked guffaws from its audience, raking in a cool $262 million at the worldwide box office. It even won Sacha Baron Cohen a Golden Globe for Best Actor as the affable but socially and culturally incendiary Kazakh journo.

Borat 2 Cheat Sheet Release date: Friday, October 23 2020 Director: Jason Woliner Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Irina Nowak, Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani Run time: 1hr 35 mins Rating: R Watch now: Amazon Prime Video - FREE TRIAL

Fast forward to the horror show that is 2020 and he's back in 'Yankee land' for Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm, attempting to deliver a 'prodigious bribe to American Regime' – and that bribe appears to be his daughter. But, being made famous by the first Borat film, he’s having to achieve his special mission incognito. Cue Borat crashing a conference disguised as Donald Trump, hollering "I brought the girl for you" at Mike Pence, crashing an interview with ex-NYC mayor and fervent Trump support Rudy Giuliani, and some indecent exposure at an 18th century style dance.

Even more hilariously near the knuckle, we’ll see Borat trying – and failing – to navigate America in the middle of the nation's coronavirus lockdown. Production resumed quickly and discreetly after restrictions eased, so we’re treated to scenes of Borat in quarantine with two strangers for good measure. “What’s more dangerous, the virus or the Democrats”? he asks. “The Democrats” they concur without missing a beat.

Yessirree, a revival of Baron Cohen’s brand of provocation couldn’t arrive at a more riveting time – just a matter of weeks before the 2020 US presidential election and with the world still reeling from Covid-19. Will Borat sequel be great success? Read on to find out and watch Borat 2 online from anywhere. Spoiler alert... it's an Amazon Prime Video exclusive.

More great comedy? See how to watch An American Pickle

How to watch Borat 2 online for FREE with Amazon Prime Video

Today's best Amazon Prime Instant Video deals Amazon 30 Day Free trial Amazon Prime AU $6.99 /mth View at Amazon

How to watch Borat 2 from outside your country

Want to see 2020’s most riotous comedy? If you’re out of the country and want to access your Amazon Prime account, geo-blocking restrictions might prove the bane of your existence.

Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Borat 2 online no matter where you are, changing your IP address and circumventing regional restrictions.