How to watch Borat 2 online: stream Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm from anywhere now

Sixteen years after Borat Sagdiyev tried to stuff his beloved Pamela Anderson into a burlap sack, Sacha Baron Cohen is back in his most famous guise, doing what he does make: taking Americans unawares by surprise with more cultural learnings to make benefit glorious nation Kazakhstan. And in an election year, no less! Get ready to gasp, laugh, and cringe uncontrollably - Borat's Subsequent Moviefilm is out now and our guide explains how to watch Borat 2 online from anywhere, including for free.
In 2006, Borat was a critical and commercial success. The acclaimed mockumentary provoked discomfort across the political spectrum and shocked guffaws from its audience, raking in a cool $262 million at the worldwide box office. It even won Sacha Baron Cohen a Golden Globe for Best Actor as the affable but socially and culturally incendiary Kazakh journo.
Release date: Friday, October 23 2020
Director: Jason Woliner
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Irina Nowak, Mike Pence, Rudy Giuliani
Run time: 1hr 35 mins
Rating: R
Fast forward to the horror show that is 2020 and he's back in 'Yankee land' for Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm, attempting to deliver a 'prodigious bribe to American Regime' – and that bribe appears to be his daughter. But, being made famous by the first Borat film, he’s having to achieve his special mission incognito. Cue Borat crashing a conference disguised as Donald Trump, hollering "I brought the girl for you" at Mike Pence, crashing an interview with ex-NYC mayor and fervent Trump support Rudy Giuliani, and some indecent exposure at an 18th century style dance.
Even more hilariously near the knuckle, we’ll see Borat trying – and failing – to navigate America in the middle of the nation's coronavirus lockdown. Production resumed quickly and discreetly after restrictions eased, so we’re treated to scenes of Borat in quarantine with two strangers for good measure. “What’s more dangerous, the virus or the Democrats”? he asks. “The Democrats” they concur without missing a beat.
Yessirree, a revival of Baron Cohen’s brand of provocation couldn’t arrive at a more riveting time – just a matter of weeks before the 2020 US presidential election and with the world still reeling from Covid-19. Will Borat sequel be great success? Read on to find out and watch Borat 2 online from anywhere. Spoiler alert... it's an Amazon Prime Video exclusive.
How to watch Borat 2 online for FREE with Amazon Prime Video
Amazon purchased the exclusive rights to Borat 2, with the film
now available on Prime Video in 240 countries, having released on October 23, 2020.
Amazon's video streaming service comes standard with Prime membership. In addition to an extensive film and TV library, membership also includes Prime Music (ad-free access to over 2 million songs), exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market, and the option to add Amazon Channels (HBO Max, Starz, Showtime and many more) from $0.99 to $14.99 a month. And that’s just the beginning.
If you’re concerned about the monthly hit to your bank account, don’t worry: those looking to watch Borat’s Subsequent Moviefilm online (aka Borat 2) should know that there's a FREE 30-day Prime trial on offer right now - meaning you can watch the film without spending a dime. It’ll also give you time to scope out their vast streaming library, myriad additional perks, and so decide if Prime is worth the monthly cost.
Amazon Prime prices right now are:
· US: $12.99 per month or $119 for the year
· UK: £7.99 per month or £79 for the year
· Canada: CA$7.99 per month or CA$79 for the year
· Australia: AU$6.99 per month or AU$59 for the year
Anyone far from home will find it easy to access all the same services and content they normally would by following our guide below.
How to watch Borat 2 from outside your country
Want to see 2020’s most riotous comedy? If you’re out of the country and want to access your Amazon Prime account, geo-blocking restrictions might prove the bane of your existence.
Fortunately, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Borat 2 online no matter where you are, changing your IP address and circumventing regional restrictions.
