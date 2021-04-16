How to watch Big Shot - stream new Disney Plus series online

Hot-headed basketball coach Marvyn Korn's (John Stamos) old-school, "my way or the highway" approach may have helped him make a name for himself in the NCAA, but his quick temper also lands him in hot water... and into a coaching position at Westbrook School for Girls, where his tough-guy act just isn't going to cut it. We explain below how to watch Big Shot online with Disney Plus now.

Premiere date: Friday, April 16
Cast: John Stamos, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jessalyn Gilsig, Tisha Custodio, Monique Green, Tiana Le, Sophia Mitri Schloss
Executive producers: David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, Bill D'Elia, Brad Garrett

Pride and ego already in tatters after his NCAA ousting, Dean Sherilyn Thomas (Yvette Nicole Brown) then Sirens' star player Louise (Nell Verlaque) each dunk on him, and before he knows it Coach Korn has a full team revolt on his hands.

As much as they love the game and want to improve for the sake of themselves, their parents and their school, the girls aren't going to respond to his toxic methods. Coach Korn needs to get with the programme, and fast.

A display of mercy grants him one last chance to reveal a more empathetic and vulnerable side, and to prove that he cares not only about the numbers on the scoreboard, but his players too.

Funny, poignant and heart-warming, the 10-episode series sees Coach Korn reluctantly drag himself out of his comfort zone as he's forced to risk becoming a better person. Here's how to watch Big Shot online with Disney Plus.

