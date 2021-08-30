How to watch Benelux Tour 2021 and live stream cycling online from anywhere

You may know it better as the BinckBank Tour or the Eneco Tour, but - 16 years after its conception - the seven-stage cycling race across the Netherlands and Belgium has broken free from the shackles of its sponsors and reinvented itself as the Benelux Tour. There's plenty of stars out in force, so join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2021 Benelux Tour live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere. We also have info on this year's Benelux Tour stage times.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) are the biggest names in contention. The former won last year's shortened edition of the race, but there are doubts surrounding the fitness of the defending champion, who's been struggling with back issues. So, barring a remarkable recovery from the Dutchman, the stage is set for a new champion to be crowned.

And with the riders looking to get a strong performance in their legs ahead of the UCI Road World Championships in a few weeks' time, there should be no shortage of tussles at the front of the pack.

Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2021 Benelux Tour live stream from anywhere.

How to watch a FREE Benelux Tour live stream online

It's possible to watch a FREE Benelux Tour live stream, with the sports network Sporza showing the race for zilch in cycling-mad Belgium. So if you're lucky enough to be based in the Kingdom, you don't need to pay a cent to tune in!

And if you're from Belgium but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Benelux Tour 2021 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Benelux Tour but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de Pologne live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

Once you have it, all you need to do is turn on your VPN, select a server location back in your country, and then go to the broadcaster's website/app and watch as if you were back at home.

2021 Benelux Tour schedule and start times

Stage 1 - Monday, August 30 at 3.30pm CEST, 2.30pm BST, 9.30am ET

Stage 2 (ITT) - Tuesday, August 31 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 3 - Wednesday, September 1 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 4 - Thursday, September 2 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 5 - Friday, September 3 at 1.35pm CEST, 12.35pm BST, 7.35am ET

Stage 6 - Saturday, September 4 at 2pm CEST, 1pm BST, 8am ET

Stage 7 - Sunday, September 5 at 4pm CEST, 3pm BST, 10am ET

How to watch Benelux Tour: live stream cycling in the UK

Cycling fans based in the UK are spoilt for choice, with the Benelux Tour set to be shown by Eurosport, GCN+, and Discovery+. Start times vary, but most of the action takes place in the early afternoon - you can find the Benelux Tour schedule above. A subscription to Eurosport costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a whole year. A subscription to the GCN+ streaming service also costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year, and it works across a range of devices including Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and smart TVs. Discovery+ also has you covered for live Benelux Tour coverage, with a subscription to its Entertainment and Sport package costing £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Benelux Tour 2021: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Benelux Tour with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $8.99 per month or $49.99 annually. Start times vary, but you'll need to prepare for some early starts, as most stages begin at around 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. You can find the schedule higher up the page. And if you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch Benelux Tour 2021: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Benelux Tour Down Under with a GCN+ subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $64.99 annually. Start times vary, but most of the stages get underway at around 9.30pm AEST. You can find the schedule above. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch the 2021 Benelux Tour: live stream cycling in Canada

You know the score by now. Canadians can also tune into the Benelux Tour live via GCN+, which costs $11.99 per month or $59.99 annually. Start times vary, but be prepared for some early starts, as most of the stages begin at around 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. You can find the Benelux Tour schedule nearer the top of this article. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2021 Benelux Tour: live stream cycling in New Zealand