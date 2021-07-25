How to watch Basketball at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

With the Milwaukee Bucks sealing the 2021 NBA championship in July, there's plenty of buzz around the beautiful game of basketball at the moment. And now the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games presents the chance for international teams to go to-to-toe. It will inevitably be some of the most watched action of the fortnight, and we're in place to explain the ways to get an Olympics basketball live stream - including for free.

Aside from a shocking bronze medal finish in Athens 17 years ago, the US has taken home gold in both men’s and women’s competitions since 1996. One US player to watch at the 2020 Games is Damian Lillard - the Trail Blazers star with the third-highest game scoring average in the league this season

But outside the favorites, Australia is also a nation to watch after it beat the US at the 2019 Basketball World Cup. Spain, Argentina, and France are also tipped as underdogs after winning gold, silver, and bronze respectively at the World Cup.

Debuting at the 1904 Games as a demonstration sport, men’s basketball went on to become an official part of the Olympic program at the 1936 Berlin Games. Female athletes joined 40 years later at the Montreal Games, and professional athletes have also been able to participate since 1992, with NBA players featuring on national teams and increasing global spectatorship - nobody will forget the famous USA 'Dream Team' of the nineties.

So, will anyone knock the US from the top of the podium? Tune in to watch basketball at Olympics 2020 to find out. Below, we’ll show you how to live stream Olympics events, plus some key dates you don’t want to miss.

- USA vs France (men's): Sunday, July 25 at 9pm JST / 1pm BST / 8am ET

- USA vs Iran (men's): Wednesday, July 28 at 1.40pm JST / 5.40am BST / 0.40am ET

- USA vs France (men's): Saturday, July 31 at 9pm JST / 1pm BST / 8am ET

- Men’s gold medal game: Sunday, August 8 at 11.30am JST / 3.30am BST / 10.30pm ET on Fri

- Women’s gold medal game: Sunday, August 8 at 11.30am JST / 3.30am BST / 10.30pm ET on Sat

Free Olympics basketball live stream

Although the official Olympics website will have some coverage and programming from the games, there are better ways around the world of seeing much more comprehensive coverage and for free.

In the UK, for example, you can watch the Olympics across BBC One, BBC Two, or online via iPlayer, while Australian residents can watch events on Channel 7 or on 7Plus online.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

How to watch Olympics basketball in the US with and without cable

In the US, you can watch the 2020 Games by heading to NBC, either online or on your TV. And that's generally where you'll be able to watch most basketball, too. However, NBC has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works when it comes specifically to the US men's team. That's because it is showing those games exclusively on its Peacock TV streaming service. Yep, NBC has effectively made watching the 'Dream Team' a PPV experience, meaning you'll need a Peacock Premium subscription that costs just $4.99 per month, but go ad-free with Premium Plus for just $9.99 per month. Peacock TV can be watched on a variety of web-enabled devices, but it’s worth checking the website for the full list of devices. But don't miss the fact that Peacock Premium also offers a one-week free trial, so you'll be able to see the first few Team USA games for free, at least.

FREE Olympics basketball live stream in the UK

UK residents will be able to catch Olympic basketball events across BBC One and BBC Two on TV and the trusty BBC iPlayer online, on mobile and across pretty much all other reputable streaming devices. You won't need us to tell you that it's the UK's national broadcaster and so is free to watch. Alternatively - and for even more Olympics action - head online to streaming services like Discovery+ or Eurosport. Discovery+ can be watched directly from any internet-enabled device for free, but you’ll need to upgrade to the Entertainment pass (£4.99/month or £49.99/year) to be able to watch the Games. Also, be sure to take advantage of the free seven-day trial before signing up. Eurosport costs £6.99 per month, but a year’s subscription will bring this down to £4.99 per month. You can watch Eurosport on your TV by Chromecasting or connecting your laptop via HDMI, and Apple TV users can stream directly from Apple devices. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Olympics basketball in Canada

Those in Canada can catch the Olympics across TLN, TSN, CBC, and Sportsnet. If you don’t have cable access, you can also access the last three online via their standalone streaming services. CBC provides one month free and then costs CA$4.99 per month. TSN is CA$4.99 per day or $19.99 per month, and Sportsnet Now is CA$19.99 per month. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to live stream basketball at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

Basketball fans down under can get their Olympics fix over on Channel 7, or head online to 7plus, which can be streamed on any internet-enabled device such as iOS, Android, Fetch TV, Apple TV, PS4, Chromecast and more. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch Olympic basketball is in New Zealand

New Zealand also has free Olympics coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZand its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. If that isn't quite enough, then Sky Sport is also carrying the action, with a weekly pass costing from $19.99.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.