How to watch ATP Finals 2021 and live stream tennis online from anywhere

The 2021 tennis season reaches its finale at the ATP Finals, a rapid-fire tournament that pits the eight top-ranked players against each other. This year it's got a very fresh feel - and we're not just talking about the venue. Read to find out how to watch an ATP Finals live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch the tennis absolutely FREE.

The traditional season-ender is being held in Turin for the first time, bringing to a close an 11-year stint at London's O2 Arena.

That makes Wimbledon runner-up and world No. 7 Matteo Berrettini the home favorite in his second ever ATP Finals appearance, while Hubert Hurkacz and Casper Ruud have made the cut for the first time in their respective careers.

Perennial world No. 1 Novak Djokovic is one of four former ATP Finals winners in contention, along with Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and reigning champion Daniil Medvedev, who memorably beat the Serb in the US Open final.

Fellow fiery Russian Andrey Rublev completes a field that looks as unpredictable as any we've seen in recent years. The clock is ticking down on the season, so here's how you can live stream ATP Finals 2021 tennis from wherever you are in the world.

How to watch an ATP Finals live stream from outside your country

If you're abroad during the ATP Finals, you'll likely find you're unable to access your domestic tennis coverage like you would at home. This isn't necessarily cause for alarm, but rather the result of geo-blocking - best understood as digital borders that restrict certain services and content to certain parts of the world.

Fortunately, there's a convenient way around this in the form of a VPN. This is a nifty bit of software that lets you swerve around these digital borders, thereby allowing you to globe trot and still access your preferred tennis live stream. It's a completely legal workaround, very affordable, and super easy to use - allow us to explain more.

Use a VPN to watch a 2021 ATP Finals live stream from anywhere

How to watch 2021 ATP Finals tennis: live stream in the US

Tennis Channel In the US, coverage of ATP Finals comes courtesy of the Tennis Channel, which shows loads of tennis action throughout the season. Play typically starts at 8am ET / 5am PT each day, continuing into the afternoon. How to watch ATP Finals without cable If you don't have cable, you can get the Tennis Channel on over-the-top streaming service Sling TV, which offers it as an $11 per month add-on on top of either its Sling Orange package or Sling Blue package - each of which costs $35 a month, though there's a $10 off Sling TV deal you can enjoy right now. Alternatively, consider grabbing yourself a fuboTV subscription. It's a complete end-to-end cable replacement service that also offers the Tennis Channel on plans starting from $64.99 a month for over 120 channels. But best of all, there's a 7-day FREE fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. If you're outside the US right now you can always use a good VPN to get access to your home coverage.

How to watch ATP Finals: UK live stream details

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast the ATP Finals tennis in the UK, so Amazon Prime Video members can live stream all the action at no additional cost. Play typically gets underway at 1pm GMT, extending into the late evening. If you want to stream the tennis from your phone or tablet, the Amazon Prime Video app is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK. New users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to live stream ATP Finals 2021 and watch tennis online in Canada

subscribe to TSN In Canada, you can watch the ATP Finals on TSN. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to an ATP Finals live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Play typically starts at 8am ET / 5am PT each morning, and extends into the afternoon. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to live stream ATP Finals in Australia

a FREE two-week trial beIN Sports has the rights to show the ATP Finals tennis Down Under, though be warned that play typically starts at around 12am AEDT each night, extending into the late morning. If you don't have it as part of a pay TV package, you can also sign up to beIN Sports as a standalone subscription, costing $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two-week trial. That said, sports streaming specialist Kayo Sports includes beIN in its package - and it also offers a FREE 14-day Kayo Sports trial - so plenty of time to watch the whole of the tournament - plus Kayo's other vast sport offerings.. After that, the Basic plan costs just $25 a month and lets you stream on two screens, while Premium is a mere $35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. Of the two, Kayo Sports Premium represents the best value as it offers multi-screen support - which means you can effectively split the price of a monthly subscription between friends or family and pay less. Don't forget, you can take your coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN is the solution.

How to watch ATP Finals: live stream in New Zealand