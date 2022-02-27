How to watch American Idol 2022 online and stream season 20 from anywhere

Star-makers Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan begin their search for the next Carrie Underwood in the extra special 20th anniversary special series of American Idol. Settle in for a musical tour of the states, as we detail how to watch American Idol season 20 online from anywhere.

The show that unearthed hidden gems like Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks and Jennifer Hudson continues to capture the hearts and imaginations of millions across America, who tuned in to watch heavy machinery operator Chayce Beckham growl and strum his way to glory last May.

It was hard not to be moved by his growth and development, the Californian singer-songwriter having looked down-and-out ahead of his captivating first audition.

As usual, Ryan Seacrest is on hosting duties, though there's no more Bobby Bones! The much-loved in-house mentor has had to step away from the show - hopefully on a temporary basis - because of a work scheduling conflict.

Whether you're here for the bad performances or the breathtaking ones, keep reading as we detail how to watch American Idol season 20 online and stream every new episode live from anywhere.

Don't miss: how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online

How to watch American Idol 2022 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when American Idol 2022 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the theatrics because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream American Idol online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch American Idol 2022 from abroad

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch American Idol 2022 FREE online in the US

The search for America's next singing sensation begins at 8pm ET/PT on Sunday, February 27 on ABC, with new episodes airing at the same time each week. If you don’t have cable, each new episode will be added to ABC’s catch-up service a day after broadcast. And if you're confident of avoiding spoilers, you can watch for FREE a week after they air, no log-in required! A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

How to watch American Idol 2022 without cable

Of the many options, we recommend FuboTV for fans of American Idol, as it's got the most varied selection of national networks, including ABC - a channel some of its rivals don't offer.

It's a great value cable replacement, with Fubo's entry-level Starter plan comprising over 100 channels for $64.99 a month - after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal, of course.

You can also watch American Idol online with a Hulu account. If you opt for the Hulu with Live TV package, you can watch it live as it's broadcast. Alternatively, watch the next day with a standard Hulu plan. The former offers a Hulu free trial.

Outside of the US? Watch ABC and American Idol 2022 just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

More from ABC: how to watch Grey's Anatomy season 18

How to watch American Idol 2022 FREE online in Canada

In Canada, Citytv is airing new episodes of American Idol 2022 at the same time they go out in the US - that's 8pm ET/PT every Sunday, from February 27. If you miss a live broadcast, you can view new episodes for FREE on Citytv’s online platform a day after they air, but to do so you'll need to enter your TV provider details. If you're out of the country when American Idol season 20 airs, simply grab a VPN as described above, and you'll be able to watch episodes online, just as if you were at home.

Can I watch American Idol 2022 online in the UK?

At the time of writing there's no word on a UK release for American Idol 2022. However, episodes started streaming on Netflix within days of their US release last year, and we expect that to be the case again this year. For now though, you'll have to make do with the American Idol 2021 Collection. A subscription to the streamer starts at £5.99 per month, rising to £9.99 for simultaneous viewing on two screens and a step up in picture quality, and £13.99 for four screens and the highest possible picture quality. If you’re abroad you’ll want a VPN to keep watching your favourite movies and TV shows. Not only do they let you access different regional content, but they’ll also keep your personal details extra safe online.

Can I watch American Idol 2022 in Australia?