How to watch Absentia online: stream season 3 of Amazon Originals show from anywhere

Stana Katic is back as tormented FBI Agent Emily Byrne for a whole new season of this tense crime drama Absentia - one of the most popular Amazon Originals shows. Read on to find out how to watch season 3 of Absentia online from pretty much anywhere in the world.

Appearing on the Amazon Prime video service, the show follows Byrne, an investigator who disappears without a trace while hunting one of Boston's most wanted serial killers. Declared dead in absentia she is found alive six years later in a remote woodland cabin with no memory of the years that she was missing.

As she tries to rebuild her life she soon finds herself implicated in a new series of murders.

Absentia: Season 3 cheat sheet Absentia is an Amazon Originals series produced exclusively for the Amazon Prime streaming service. All ten episodes of the new series will be made available on the service across most regions from Friday, April 17.

WARNING: Potential season one and two spoilers ahead

This third season picks up several months after the events of the previous series cliffhanger, which saw Byrne suspended from the FBI.

Days before she is set to return to work, Byrne becomes embroiled in an international criminal case hits close to home, threatening the family she is so desperately trying to hold together.

Alongside Katice, Patrick Heusinger reprises his role as Special Agent Nick Durand, with Neil Jackson returning as Emily's older brother Jack

Read on to find out how to watch Absentia and stream the new series online from all corners of the globe.

How to watch Absentia: Season 3 on Amazon Prime

How to watch Absentia: Season 3 from outside your country

If you're a Prime Video subscriber but find yourself stuck abroad in a country where the service isn't available, you'll probably find you're unable to stream the show due to geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully help is at hand. Downloading a VPN will allow you to watch Absentia: Season 3 no matter where you are by changing your IP address to one in another location.

While there are hundreds of companies out there providing VPN services, we always suggest going for ExpressVPN. As well as straightforward to instal abnd set up, it's fast, reliable and compatible with a wide range of devices, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android phones and set-top boxes. On top of that ExpressVPN offer a flexible 30-day money back guarantee, plus you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect. You’ll then be able to easily watch Absentia: Season 3 from pretty much anywhere in the world.

