How to watch A Very British Scandal online for free from anywhere

Audio player loading…

Blueprint Pictures return after 2018’s acclaimed A Very English Scandal with a similarly titled miniseries for the BBC. Starring the Emmy Award-winning Claire Foy (The Crown) and BAFTA-nominated Paul Bettany (Avengers: Age of Ultron), it’s a lavish “ripped from the headlines” drama that focuses on the Duke and Duchess of Argyll’s highly publicised divorce. You won’t want to miss it, so keep reading below for how to watch A Very British Scandal online this Christmas for FREE.

Watch A Very British Scandal online Premiere date: December 26 at 9pm GMT on BBC One New episodes: December 27 & 28 at 9pm GMT Free stream: BBC iPlayer International streams: Amazon Prime Video (USA, CA, AUS) Watch anywhere: tune in today with a 100% risk-free VPN

Written by Eastenders scribe Sarah Phelps and directed by filmmaker Anne Sewitsky (Black Mirror), together they’ve crafted a grippingly sympathetic account of Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll, who was vilified by the press when her husband Ian Campbell filed for divorce in 1963.

Their already tumultuous relationship implodes when the future Duke discovers evidence of his wife’s many infidelities and discloses a photograph of Margaret in the company of another man dressed in just her birthday suit.

However, she refuses to be shamed into silence as the acrimonious legal trial intensifies, and each hurls accusations of fraud, theft, drug use and violence at the other.

Also featuring Amanda Drew, Camilla Rutherford, Miles Jupp and Tim Steed, in addition to Poldark’s Richard McCabe, and with two powerhouse performances from Foy and Bettany, we expect this stylish period drama to pack a hefty emotional wallop.

Our guide below will explain how to watch A Very British Scandal online for free, where UK viewers can stream all three episodes courtesy of BBC iPlayer.

Looking for more festive viewing? Watch Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special

How to watch A Very British Scandal online in the UK for FREE

BBC iPlayer This notorious true-life tale gets its debut on Boxing Day, December 26 at 9pm GMT on BBC One, or alternatively, you could watch it online live via BBC iPlayer. The second two instalments are being made available as a boxset online immediately after, but if you'd still prefer to watch through traditional means – cable, satellite or Freeview – then catch the subsequent episodes the following two nights, on December 27 & 28 at the same time of 9pm GMT. You’ll need a TV licence to watch whichever option you choose, with both 100% FREE to view. BBC iPlayer is compatible with any of the following: desktop on Windows and Mac machines, on smartphone apps for Android and iOS, as well as media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Roku and more. You can also get BBC iPlayer on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Outside of the country? Don't worry – you can make use of a VPN like ExpressVPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream BBC iPlayer as if you were right at home.

How to watch A Very British Scandal online from outside your country

If you're leaving home for a winter break abroad, then sadly geo-blocking restrictions will stop you from streaming A Very British Scandal online over the holidays.

Fortunately, there’s a simple solution. By downloading a VPN – short for Virtual Private Network – you can alter your IP address to that of your country back home, and so stream TV content that would otherwise be inaccessible.

Three simple steps to using a VPN to watch A Very British Scandal:

1. Download and install a VPN - we recommend ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location i.e. UK for iPlayer

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - in this case, head to the BBC iPlayer

PureVPN PureVPN Special offer - save with PureVPN

PureVPN sure knows how to make an impact with its pricing - right now you can use our exclusive TECH15 code to bring the monthly price down to just $1.13 a month when you sign up to its five-year plan. We've tested it with iPlayer and it works a treat.

(Image credit: BBC)

How to watch A Very British Scandal online for FREE in the US

Amazon Prime Video All three episodes of A Very British Scandal will be available to American viewers with an Amazon Prime Video subscription in 2022. Sadly, however, no specific date has been announced for their arrival on the streamer. When they do land, new subscribers can watch the legal battle between the Duke and Duchess or Argyll for FREE, thanks to the platform’s generous 30-day FREE trial. If you chose to keep your membership once your trial’s ended, it’s just $12.99 a month (or $119 a year). That guarantees you access to thousands of films and TV series, ad-free music streaming, free delivery, Prime gaming, and much more. Outside the US this holiday season? It’s easy and inexpensive to download a VPN, which lets you connect to your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

How to watch A Very British Scandal online in Canada

Amazon Prime in Canada Canadian fans of British dramas find themselves in the same boat as their American neighbours. The BBC miniseries will land on Amazon Prime in Canada in 2022, but specific dates haven’t been firmed up. We’ll update this page once we know more. An Amazon Prime subscription for the Great North costs CAD $7.99, or CAD $79.99 annually. But before paying a single dollar, you can enjoy a 30-day FREE trial to see what Prime can offer you – but only if you’re a new subscriber or haven’t had an active account in 12 months. If you're out of the mother country for business or leisure, you can simply purchase a VPN. This way you’ll be pointed back home and able to watch your favourite content no matter where in the world you are.

How to watch A Very British Scandal online in Australia for FREE