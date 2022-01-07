Audio player loading…

The Congregation has tightened its grip and a relic from the past has made an unwelcome return, as the All Souls trilogy approaches its hotly anticipated climax. Will Diana finally fulfil her enormous potential? It's the final installment of the bewitching series - and the shortest too! - so read on to find out how to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3 online no matter where you are in the world right now.

Revolution hangs thick in the air as Diana and Matthew return to present day Sept-Tours to a scene of scandal and tragedy. If Peter Knox was hoping to subjugate them once and for all, he's gone about it in entirely the wrong manner.

Backed into a corner and with no clear escape route, they have only one choice: to go on the offensive. But in order to stand any chance against the established order, they first need to turn enemies into allies.

Matthew is forced to confront the consequences of his violent past, while it's imperative that Diana, with Peter Knox and Satu breathing down her neck, completes the Book of Life.

Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 3 online from anywhere.

New: how to watch The Bachelor 2022 online

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when A Discovery Of Witches season 3 airs, you won't be able to watch the show as you normally would at home, because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream it online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 3 from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick - especially as an iPlayer VPN - thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 3 online in the UK

Sky Max In the UK, new episodes of A Discovery Of Witches will air on Sky Max at 9pm GMT every Friday evening, from January 7. Subscribers can also stream A Discovery Of Witches season 3 via Sky Go. Last year, Sky released the entirety of season 2 in one batch, which meant you could stream it all in one go, but at the time of writing it isn't clear if it'll do the same for season 3. If you're not already a Sky customer, there are plenty of Sky TV deals and packages that might just take your fancy. Alternatively, your other option is to grab a Now Entertainment membership, which costs £9.99 a month.

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 3 online in the US

AMC+ A Discovery of Witches season 3 premieres in the US on Saturday, January 8, on the streaming platforms AMC+, Sundance Now and Shudder - all three of which offer a 7-day FREE trial. After that, a subscription to AMC+ costs $8.99 (plus tax) per month or $83.88 (plus tax) per year; Sundance Now costs $6.99 per month or $59.99 for the year; and Shudder costs $5.99 per month or $56.99 per year. The excellent-value cable replacement Sling TV also includes AMC+ as an add-on to its Orange and its Blue plans. Each of those plans costs a reasonable $35 per month after a 3-day FREE trial, with AMC+ available for an extra $7 a month. Sports fans and young families are best served by Sling Orange, which includes ESPN, Nick Jnr. and the Disney Channel among its line-up. But if you’re into great TV dramas and documentaries, Sling Blue might be a better choice, with National Geographic, Discovery, SyFy, and FX. AMC+ is also available as an $8.99 per month add-on through Amazon Prime Video, Roku Channel, Apple TV as well as various cable providers. Abroad right now? By downloading a VPN you’ll still be able to connect to your favorite streaming services online, no matter where you are.

Bewitching sports drama: how to watch an NFL live stream

How to watch A Discovery of Witches season 3: stream all-new episodes online in Canada

AMC+ As with the US, Canadians can get stuck into A discovery of Witches season 3 from Saturday, January 8, via streaming services AMC+, Sundance Now or Shudder. AMC Plus starts at $8.99 per month before tax, the drama-focussed Sundance Now costs CAD$6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, while horror streaming specialist Shudder comes in at $4.75 per month before tax. But best of all, each of the platforms offers a 7-day FREE trial first. Don't forget that you can still tune in to your favorite streaming services even if you're abroad right now - just grab a VPN and follow the simple steps outlined above.

How to watch A Discovery Of Witches season 3 FREE in Australia