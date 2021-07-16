How to watch 2021 Tour de France Stage 19 & 20 free: live stream from anywhere

After the savage Pyrenean ascents preceding them, Stages 19 and 20 look like a positively relaxing way to round off the Tour. However, will Saturday's time trial provide us with similar upsets to last year, when Pogacar snatched the yellow jersey on the final day? Only time will tell, and all you need to do is sit back and watch a Tour de France live stream of Stages 19 and 20 – which you can do from anywhere and, in some cases, for free, thanks to our guide.

The final mass-start stage of the Tour, Stage 19 opened with excitement, and Brit Mark Cavendish had his eyes on a record 35th stage win. However, those hopes were dashed early on through opening crashes, and a 20-odd breakaway developed. Matej Mohoric then went solo and took a win of over 4 minutes ahead of the pack, and 21 ahead of the peloton.

Stage 20 is the decider, and the time trial takes place over a 30.8km route from Libourne to Saint-Emilion. We'll breeze past famous Bordeaux wineries, and the beautiful course is flat and will see riders maintaining maximum speed for much of its duration. Expect to see out-and-out sprinters dominate here – although anyone in good shape after three gruelling weeks will fancy their chances.

These are the last competitive stages of the 2021 Tour de France, so prepare for hours of glorious cycling this weekend – our guide to watch Stages 19 and 20 will explain how.

More Tour: how to watch every stage with a Tour de France live stream

Who has a free Tour de France live stream in 2021?

Stages 19 and 20 are looking like unmissable days of cycling. Thankfully, European TV networks around the continent offer free ways to watch:

UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France - France TV Sport

Belgium - RTBF

Italy - Rai Sport

Australia - SBS

How to watch Tour de France 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

As usual, the Grand Tour is being shown in the UK on ITV4, which means anyone can watch a Tour de France live stream using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your choice of mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more. It can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free - registration takes seconds and you only need a working email address and full UK postcode (such as SW1A 1AA for Buckingham Palace) to get streaming. Another option is Welsh-language channel S4C, which will be offering daily live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch-up service. S4C is also available to stream for FREE via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Tour de France fix by using a VPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

How to watch Tour de France 2021: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are equally lucky (except with the broadcast timings!), as a free Tour de France live stream is available Down Under too, thanks to SBS. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch all of the stages as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France: live stream the race in the US

Peacock TV has replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's cycling streaming option, and is the service to head to to watch these crucial stages. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. As well as cycling, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, Premiership rugby, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to tune in for live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2021 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand