How to watch 2021 Tour de France Stage 16, 17 & 18 free: live stream from anywhere

After a well-deserved rest day in Andorra, the end is in sight for the riders – but with some of the most gruelling climbs of the tour still to come, these final mountain stages will take no prisoners. Thankfully, all you need to do is sit back and watch a Tour de France live stream of Stages 16, 17 and 18 - which you can do from anywhere and, in some cases, for free, thanks to our guide.

With Tadej Pogacar still maintaining a commanding lead and the yellow jersey, will we see any competition as the riders make their final ascents?

While not an easy route by any means, Stage 16 isn't nearly as savage as what's to come. Opening with a long descent, the riders then face the most difficult climb of the day, Col de Port. After a couple more ascents, the final 500m are sharply uphill, which should make for a thrilling final sprint.

Stage 17 is fairly serene until the riders hit Col de Peyresourde, 13km, 7% ascent which is the easiest of the day. After a shorter yet tougher ascent and blazing descent, the stage ends with 16km, 8.6% ascent of Col de Portet.

Stage 18 is where things get serious, and while the stage is less than 130km long, it covers two brutal HC climbs in Col du Tourmalet and Luz Ardiden. As the final ascents of the tour, the riders are likely to give it everything they have, and we should see the strongest make good headway.

It's a huge few days for the 2021 Tour de France, so prepare for hours of glorious cycling this weekend – our guide to watch Stages 16, 17 and 18 will explain how.

Who has a free Tour de France live stream in 2021?

Stages 16, 17 and 18 are looking like unmissable days of cycling. Thankfully, European TV networks around the continent offer free ways to watch:

UK - ITV4 and ITV Hub streaming service / S4C and S4C on BBC iPlayer

France - France TV Sport

Belgium - RTBF

Italy - Rai Sport

Australia - SBS

How to watch Tour de France 2021 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch the Tour de France but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Use a VPN to get a Tour de France live stream from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location

3. Go to the broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to ITV Hub and watch the cycling as if you were back at home!

How to watch a free Tour de France live stream in the UK

As usual, the Grand Tour is being shown in the UK on ITV4, which means anyone can watch a Tour de France live stream using the channel's ITV Hub platform. For added on-the-go viewing convenience, ITV Hub has an excellent app that's available on nearly anything that plugs in these days - just give it a search on your choice of mobiles, tablets, set-top boxes, select smart TVs, consoles and more. It can be used by anyone in the UK 100% free - registration takes seconds and you only need a working email address and full UK postcode (such as SW1A 1AA for Buckingham Palace) to get streaming. Another option is Welsh-language channel S4C, which will be offering daily live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France on its linear TV channel and via its app and S4C Clic streaming and catch-up service. S4C is also available to stream for FREE via BBC iPlayer. And if you already subscribe to it, live Tour de France coverage is also available via the GCN+ Race Pass, which costs £39.99 for a year - but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. If you're from the UK but not at home right now, you can still get your 2021 Tour de France fix by using a VPN.

How to watch Tour de France 2021: live stream cycling in Australia for FREE

Aussie cycling fans are equally lucky (except with the broadcast timings!), as a free Tour de France live stream is available Down Under too, thanks to SBS. Don't worry if you're out of the country and want to catch that SBS broadcast - just grab a VPN and you can watch all of the stages as if you were back at home on your laptop, mobile or other TV streaming device.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France: live stream the race in the US

Peacock TV has replaced NBC Sports Gold as NBC's cycling streaming option, and is the service to head to to watch these crucial stages. It costs just $4.99 a month, offers a FREE 7-day trial, and best of all, signing up for Peacock Premium is easy - it only takes a few seconds and some basic details to get up and running, even accepting internationally recognized payment platform PayPal for added convenience. As well as cycling, Peacock Premium offers loads of other great content, including Premier League soccer, Premiership rugby, WWE and 20,000 hours of content featuring brilliant Peacock Originals like Brave New World, The Capture, and Intelligence. If you find yourself unable to access your normal coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the 2021 Tour de France: live stream cycling in Canada

FloBikes is the place to tune in for live Tour de France coverage in Canada. A monthly subscription will cost you $30 while a yearly account will set you back $150 ($12.50 per month), which will give you access to coverage of major cycling events throughout the year. Not in Canada to catch that FloBikes stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

How to watch 2021 Tour de France: live stream cycling in New Zealand