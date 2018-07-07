How to live stream UFC 226: watch Miocic vs. Cormier from anywhere

UFC 226 - when and where UFC 226 will be taking place at the T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018. The main event will take place at 3am BST, 10pm ET and 7pm PT.

Live stream UFC 226 from anywhere in the world

UFC 226 live stream with the UFC Fight Pass (for free!)

UFC Fight Pass

The UFC has taken airing its fights into its own hands and the result is the UFC Fight Pass. This is a super simple way to pay up front and gain access to all your favourite UFC content from live fights to training videos and even behind the scenes content. The best part is that Fight Pass offers a FREE seven-day trial. That means, if you've not used it already, you can watch UFC 226 for free using this trial. Then you just pay $9.99/£5.99 per month for access, or commit to a six-month contract and pay $8.99/£5.49, or a 12-month contract and pay only $7.99/£4.99 per month. Fight Pass lets you personalise your experience by following your favourite fighters and works across devices from smartphones and tablets (Android and iOS) to smartboxes and consoles.

How to watch UFC 226: US live stream

Either cable or go for Fight Pass

For US cable and satellite subscribers the options to watch are many with the fight aired on FS1, DirectTV, at&t, VerizonFios, Comcast, Dish, Cox and many more. Check out the service you use to see if its being shown. And if you have one but are out of territory, then read the information above to find out more about how to use a VPN to watch UFC.

If you're a cord cutter or don't bother with cable these days, then the obvious option is the UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch UFC 226: Canada live stream

Fight Pass is the best option in Canada

Canada's Sports Net which usually airs a lot of UFC won't have UFC 226. That means that the cheapest way to live stream UFC 226 is via the Fight Pass.

Pay-per-view on BellMTS is an option as well. But at $64.99, we don't know why you wouldn't go for the much cheaper UFC TV option instead.

How watch UFC 226: UK live stream

Watch UFC 226 on BT Sport 2

The Miocic vs Cormier fight at UFC 226 will be aired live in the UK on BT Sport 2. The coverage will start at midnight on Saturday with the main card title fight at 3am on the Sunday morning. It will be aired in HD to all devices capable of running the broadcast. That means not only via TV but also using the BT Sport app on smartphones, tablets and computers. And if you're a BT subscriber but are out of the UK at the moment, then you can always use a VPN to tune in. Not got BT Sport? Then...OK, of course you know by now. The UFC Fight Pass is the way to go, with the cheap monthly subscription and the free trial if you haven't already used it.

How to watch UFC 226: Australia live stream

UFC Fight Pass

You guessed it, UFC 226 will also be available in Australia via the UFC Fight Pass. That means you can not only watch it live over your lunch but you can do so from pretty much any device that connects to the internet. And don't forget that free trial.

Main image courtesy of ufc.com