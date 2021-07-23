How to live stream Olympic Games opening ceremony: watch free online and from anywhere

There's nothing like the Parade of Nations to really get you in the mood for the Olympics, but the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony promises to be unique, with speculation about madcap Mario mischief and an event dominated by cultural icons from video games and film giving way to discussions about what will actually be feasible and tasteful under this Covid-19 shadow. One thing's for certain though - you won't want to miss this. Here's how to watch an Olympic Games opening ceremony live stream, with free options explained.

Live stream Olympic Games opening ceremony Time: 8pm JST / 12pm BST / 7am ET / 4am PT / 9pm AEST / 11pm NZST Date: Friday, July 23 Venue: Japan National Stadium, Kasumigaoka, Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan FREE live streams: BBC iPlayer (UK) | 7Plus (AUS) Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

At the heart of the opening ceremony will be the 68,000-capacity Japan National Stadium, renamed the Olympic Stadium for the Games. It was rebuilt especially for this event, its predecessor having stood on the same site as the main venue for the 1964 Olympics - the last time that Tokyo served as the host city.

Recovery and unity were the themes of the ceremony 57 years ago, as Japan began to establish itself as a global superpower in the aftermath of the second world war, and we're likely to get echoes of those very same notions this year.

Greece, as the historical home of the Olympics, will lead the iconic Parade of Nations. And we can expect plenty more visual delights besides, with the ceremony set to span an epic three hours.

Keep reading for all the information you need to get an Olympic Games opening ceremony live stream.

Free Olympic Games opening ceremony live stream

One of the best things about the Olympics is that loads of the action, including the Olympic Games opening ceremony, is being shown for free around the world.

Those living in the UK have the benefit of the BBC One's free-to-air coverage for example, which can also be live streamed on BBC iPlayer.

It's a similar story in the likes of Australia (Channel 7 and 7plus online), Ireland (RTE), France (TF1) and, Germany (ARD and ZDF). We have further information about worldwide Olympics streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

You should be able to find an Olympic Games opening ceremony live stream (whether paid or free) in whatever country you happen to be in. But you may find that: a) your usual domestic coverage is geo-blocked when overseas; or b) that your place of work or college has blocked the ability to watch online where you are.

There's a really easy way to solve those issues, thankfully. By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer, phone or tablet into thinking that it's somewhere completely different. That way you can enjoy your usual coverage without having to find an illegal stream.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

How to get a FREE Olympic Games opening ceremony live stream in the UK

In the UK, the Olympic Games opening ceremony is being shown on BBC One, with coverage starting at 11.20am BST ahead of a 12pm start. This, of course, means that it will be completely FREE to watch. If you're not in front of a TV, BBC iPlayer is the best way to live stream the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. As a national broadcaster, it doesn't cost a penny to stream if you're located in the UK (though you should possess a valid TV Licence). Not in the UK for the start of the Olympics? No worries - residents of the country can just download and install a VPN to port themselves back home to a UK location, then watch live as explained above.

How to watch the Olympic Games opening ceremony in the US with or without cable

You'll need to be up really early or super late to watch the Olympic Games opening ceremony live, with proceedings set to get underway at 7am ET / 4am PT on Friday morning. It's being shown on NBC in the US, and you can also live stream the action on the NBC Sports app and on NBCOlympics.com. If you sleep through it, fear not. NBC is repeating the Olympic Games opening ceremony at 7.30pm ET / 4.30pm PT, and again at 12.35am ET / 9.35pm PT. If you don't have NBC as part of your cable package, great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN. But be sure to check the Sling website for special offers - there's usually something eye-catching on. For example, at the time of writing your first month for only $10. If you subscribe to this or any other streaming service and find yourself unable to access it because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best - our latest 2021 testing showing that it works brilliantly in helping US residents access services like Sling from abroad.

How to watch the Olympic Games opening ceremony in Canada

Canadians are spoilt for choice when it comes to watching the Olympic Games opening ceremony. If you've got a cable subscription, you can tune in on Sportsnet, TSN and CBC. All three channels will let you watch the action from Tokyo online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for a standalone streaming package. For instance, Sportsnet Now is perfect for cord-cutting fans, costing just $19.99 a month. Meanwhile, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Bear in mind, though, that the Olympic Games opening ceremony starts at the tricky time of 7am ET / 4am PT on Friday morning. You'll be pleased to hear that TSN will be showing it again at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to get your regular Olympics live stream if you're away from Canada during the event.

How to live stream the Olympic Games opening ceremony for FREE in Australia

It's great news for Aussie sports fans, as you can watch the Olympic Games opening ceremony for FREE Down Under, thanks to Channel 7. And if you’d like to stream the action from Tokyo online instead, Channel 7's coverage is also available to watch via the network’s 7Plus streaming service. Better yet, proceedings start at the very convenient time of 9pm AEST, with Channel 7's coverage beginning at 8.30pm. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

How to watch the Olympic Games opening ceremony in New Zealand

Sports fans in New Zealand also have free Olympic Games opening ceremony coverage in 2021 thanks to broadcaster TVNZ and its TVNZ OnDemand streaming service. Coverage gets underway at 10.15pm NZDT, ahead of an 11pm start. If you're away from New Zealand right now, use a VPN and you'll be streaming the Olympics in no time at all.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

It won't come as a surprise that the Olympics is being shown in most corners of the globe - although with varying levels of coverage and without free broadcasters in some countries.

If you're not in any of the countries mentioned above, then we'd suggest taking a look at the dedicated Wikipedia page of all of the world's Olympic Games channels.