How GaN is changing the future of semiconductors

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a ‘wide bandgap’ (WBG) material, the bandgap being the energy required to free an electron from its orbit around the nucleus and allow it to move freely through the solid. This, in turn, determines the electric field that the solid is able to withstand.

Silicon (Si) has a bandgap of 1.1 eV, while GaN has a bandgap of 3.4 eV. As the WBG material allows high electric fields, depletion regions can be very short or narrow, so device structures can have higher carrier density and be packed very densely.

For example, a typical 650 V lateral GaN transistor can support over 800 V and has a drain drift region of 10-20 µm, or about 40-80 V/µm. This is substantially above the theoretical limit of silicon, which is around 20 V/µm. However, it is still well short of the bandgap limit of about 300 V/µm, leaving substantial room for generational improvements in lateral GaN devices in the future.

In device-level terms, the figure of merit derived from the product of normalized on resistance (RDS(ON)) and gate charge (QG) can be from five times to twenty times better than silicon, depending on implementation. By facilitating much smaller transistors and shorter current paths, ultra-low resistance and capacitance is achieved and switching speeds are up to one hundred times faster.

In order to fully exploit GaN power IC capability, the rest of the circuit must also be able to run effectively at higher frequencies. In recent years, control ICs have been introduced to take switching frequencies from 65-100 kHz up to 1 MHz+, with new controllers in development. Microcontrollers and digital signal processors (DSPs) can also be used to implement today’s soft switching circuit topologies, while a broad range of magnetic materials that are optimized for the 1-2 MHz range are now available.

GaN power ICs combine frequency, density, and efficiency advantages in half-bridge topologies such as active clamp flyback, totem-pole PFC and LLC. With a change from hard- to soft-switching topologies, the general loss equation for a primary FET can be minimized, leading to improved efficiency at 10x higher frequencies.

GaN is processed using 250-350 nm CMOS equipment for relatively-large feature sizes for power processing. CPUs, GPUs use silicon at ~1V – and use sub-10 nm process equipment to get very-fine feature sizes for digital processing. So – the optimal point is to use GaN for ‘power conversion’, and silicon for ‘data processing’.