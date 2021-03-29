Houston vs Oregon State live stream: how to watch March Madness 2021 from anywhere

Oregon State is just the second No. 12 seed to make the Elite Eight and the first since Quin Snyder's 2002 Missouri Tigers. But Houston is looking fierce, and rolls into the Midwest Regional Final off the back of a crushing victory over Syracuse. Read on as we explain how to get a Houston vs Oregon State live stream and watch March Madness from anywhere in the world - don't miss a single moment of the NCAA basketball tournament.

The Coogs put in a defensive masterclass to limit a red-hot Syracuse team to just 46 points on Saturday, with DeJon Jarreau showing no signs of discomfort from the hip injury he suffered against the Vikings, hounding Buddy Boeheim all night. Meanwhile, star guard Quentin Grimes notched 14 of Houston's 62 points, including four 3-pointers. Incredibly, the Cougars are the only No. 2 seed to make this year's Elite Eight.

As the lowest-ranked team remaining in the tournament, the Beavers have absolutely nothing to lose - though this isn't exactly a favorable match-up for Wayne Tinkle's men. They're poor at shooting from the field under normal circumstances, and this Houston D won't be making it any easier. But as we all know, anything can happen in March Madness.

Follow our guide below to tune into a March Madness live stream and watch Houston vs Oregon State online from anywhere - including some great ways to watch March Madness free online in certain countries, if you draw up the right play.

How to watch Houston vs Oregon State: live stream March Madness 2021 NCAA basketball online in the US

The Houston vs Oregon State game is being shown on the new Paramount Plus streaming service, formerly CBS All Access. The game tips off at 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Paramount Plus costs $9.99 a month for the ad-free version, or $5.99 a month with ads, but if you sign up for Paramount Plus before the end of March, you'll be able to get a 1-month FREE Paramount Plus trial. You can watch live CBS content via your local affiliate if you have a full subscription. However, if you plan on watching every game of March Madness 2021, you’ll need a cable package or streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. They're all available on cable, of course - but for cord-cutters, catching all the NCAA basketball action is just as easy with an over-the-top streamer like Sling TV. The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes TBS, TNT and TruTV - meaning only CBS is missing. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you add AirTV 2 and an HD antenna for a bumper load of local channels and 50+ hours of DVR storage with a massive $100 discount! Not in the US right now? You can watch a March Madness live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch NCAA March Madness live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad or there's no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that does let you watch March Madness online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it easy to get stared using one, too.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch March Madness 2021: live stream NCAA basketball with ESPN Player

In some countries, you may be baffled by the fact that NCAA college basketball is just as popular as the NBA among some fans. If you want to know what all the fuss is about or are just a US expat living abroad that's desperate to root for their school, then ESPN Player is the way to watch a March Madness live stream in many countries around the world.

It's available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, coming in at the very reasonable price of £9.99/€11.99 for the next month (or £69.99/€79.99 for a whole year).

That gets you live and on-demand coverage of every single March Madness 2021 game, as well as access to other live sports events, ESPN originals and ESPN Films. The service also supports both desktop and mobile, so you’ll never miss any of the action, no matter where you.

Best of all, anyone in one of the service's covered countries can try a FREE 7-day ESPN Player trial to see if they like it or not - one of the few legitimate ways to watch NCAA March Madness free online this month.

How to watch Houston vs Oregon State in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Houston vs Oregon State game on TSN, which is the home of most of the March Madness action this month. The game tips off at 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT, with TSN's coverage getting underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming, an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money, and the very Canadian problem of all stated pricing being before tax. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream March Madness coverage just like they would at home.

UK March Madness live stream: watch Houston vs Oregon State

Hoops fans based in the UK can watch every shot of the 2021 March Madness basketball using ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service. The Houston vs Oregon State game tips off at 12.15am BST on Monday night/Tuesday morning. It costs just £9.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial, so you can watch the next round of on-court action without paying a penny. However, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber or thinking of becoming one, know that the broadcaster is also showing the college basketball action on TV and via its app. Away from the UK? Stream ESPN Player and all your other usual services wherever you are with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Houston vs Oregon State online in Australia