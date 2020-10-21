Horror game 'Amnesia: Rebirth' launched 10 years after the previous one

There’s a new horror game on the block called Amnesia: Rebirth and it’s the sequel to the 2010 horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent. The new game has been released and is available on various platforms.

Amnesia: Rebirth launched yesterday, a good 10 years after its predecessor. The game is now available to buy on GOG, Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Sony PlayStation 4.

Amnesia: Rebirth: A sequel to The Dark Descent

Amnesia: Rebirth has been launched for a price of Rs 699 on Steam and is similarly priced on the other platforms as well. The game is set in the Algerian desert and the protagonist is a woman named Tasi Trianon. And her task is to survive the locale while combating otherworldly monstrosities. This is a challenge since all she has with her are her wits and limited supplies.

The trailer for the game is out which gives the users a hint at the kind of monsters the protagonist will encounter. Fictional is also making a comeback after its game Soma created some ripples in the industry.

According to an interview with Vice, Creative director Thomas Grip mentioned that enemies are “much more integrated into gameplay”. Hence users can forget about getting a less-stressful option similar to Soma’s safe mode.

On Steam, the game is described as, “You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose - to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you.”

“In Amnesia: Rebirth, you are Tasi Trianon, waking up deep in the desert of Algeria. Days have passed. Where have you been? What did you do? Where are the others? Retrace your journey, pull together the fragments of your shattered past; it is your only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you.”