Honor 11: what we want to see

The Honor 10 is a real mid-range bargain, costing half what most flagships do yet packing in almost as much tech and arguably an even more stylish build than most, so we have high hopes for the Honor 11.

Nothing much is known about the phone so far, but we can take some educated guesses about when we might see it and what it might feature.

You’ll find those below, along with a list of the things we most want from it, to make it even more impressive than the Honor 10.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The successor to the Honor 10

The successor to the Honor 10 When is it out? Probably mid-2019

Probably mid-2019 What will it cost? Likely at least £399.99 (around $540, AU$720)

There aren’t any Honor 11 release date rumors so far and that’s no surprise, as we probably won’t see the Honor 11 for quite a while given that the Honor 10 only landed in mid-April.

So a launch in or around April 2019 is our best guess for now. That said, the Honor 9 was announced in June 2017, so it might not be April, but around mid-2019 seems likely in any case.

Don’t count on being able to buy it in the US or Australia though, as many Honor phones don’t hit those countries, the Honor 10 included.

As for the price, you’re probably looking at a minimum of £399.99 (about $540, AU$720), as that’s what the Honor 10 launched for. We wouldn’t be surprised if the price goes up though.

Hopefully the Honor 11 will be just as good value as the Honor 10

Honor 11 news and rumors

There aren’t any Honor 11 rumors yet, but some things seem likely. For example, the Honor 11 will probably use the Kirin 980 chipset, as that’s likely to be the next one in the range, following on from the Kirin 970 found in the Honor 10.

It’s also possible – though less likely – that the Honor 11 will have an in-screen fingerprint scanner, given that the Honor 10 already has an under-glass one and the Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS (which is made by the same parent company) has an in-screen scanner. Though such a feature may be reserved for the pricier Huawei P21 if it happens at all.

What we want to see

While we’re waiting for Honor 11 rumors, here’s a list of the seven things we most want from it.

1. Water resistance

We'd like to be able to safely use the Honor 11 in the rain

The Honor 10 has a lot of high-end features, but one that it lacks is water resistance. Coupled with its largely glass build that makes it feel like a very vulnerable phone, and while we don’t necessarily want to see too many design changes we would like to at least be able to get it wet.

So hopefully the Honor 11 will offer some amount of water resistance. We’d like to see at least IP67 certification (which is what the likes of the iPhone X has and means it can be submerged up to 1 meter deep for up to 30 minutes) but the more the better.

2. Better battery life

The Honor 10’s battery life is reasonable, but nothing special, lasting around a day but not much more, as seems to be standard with phones.

For the Honor 11 we’d like to see that improved. If it could stretch to two days of life that would make all the difference, meaning you’d be fine if you forget to plug it in overnight and even making it more viable to take camping and to other off-grid activities.

3. The same stylish back in more colors

We'd be happy with a similar design for the Honor 11 as long as there are more color options

We’re big fans of the Honor 10’s bold, reflective back that in some shades can even morph color, but there aren’t enough shades available, and not all options are available in all regions.

Given how eye-catching the look is, we’d like more opportunity to tailor it to our tastes, so for the Honor 11 we want more than just a few color choices.

4. A faster camera

The Honor 10 has a fairly capable dual-lens camera, but it can take a surprisingly long time to start up. Snapping is speedy enough once it does, but the time taken to actually get into the app can mean missing a fleeting photo opportunity, so we want to see that fixed for the Honor 11.

There’s enough power in the Honor 10 that the delay shouldn’t be necessary as it is, so perhaps a software update could fix it on the existing hardware, but either way we’ll be really unimpressed if it manifests itself again on 2019’s phone.

5. Wireless charging

By 2019 we really shouldn't have to plug our phones in

The Honor 10 supports fast charging but one thing it lacks is wireless charging, so we’d like to see that remedied for the Honor 11.

Its absence is perhaps a cost-cutting measure, and arguably a worthwhile one since the Honor 10 gives you an awful lot of phone for the money, but hopefully the company can find a way to include wireless charging on the next model without pushing the price up.

6. A microSD card slot

There’s lots of storage in the Honor 10 and that’s a good thing too as there’s no microSD card slot. But while the up to 128GB of storage found in the Honor 10 should be enough for most people it won’t be enough for everyone, so we’d like a microSD card slot coupled with at least that much storage in the Honor 11, to keep everyone happy.

7. Better low light photography

While the Honor 10’s camera is fairly good it’s not a match for the snappers on the Huawei P20 and Huawei P20 Pro, especially when it comes to low light shots, so we’d like to see the Honor 11 borrow from them and perform better when the sun starts to set.