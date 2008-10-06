HANNspree launches 28in Full HD TV

HANNspree has pipped many a major television manufacturer to the post by announcing a 28in TV with Full HD capabilities, the HT09.

The screen packs in 1,920 x 1,200 pixels on to a 16:10 screen ratio – so not quite perfect for widescreen viewing, but impressive nonetheless.

Connectivity is well-cared for, with 2x HDMI ports and 2x Scart inputs, as well as component, composite and VGA, while a 3ms response rate should counteract jitter from fast-moving imagery.

Audio bully

While this TV is a sound choice because of its Full HD visuals, it is let down on the audio side. With just two five-watt speakers, you will want to invest in extra audio enhancement before trying out the latest HD movies.

But don't let this put you off as the price is more-than reasonable, with the HT09 available now for just £279.99.