Asus unveils O!Play BDS-700 Blu-ray player

Asus has expanded its home entertainment range with the O!Play BDS-700 Blu-ray player.

Asus has unveiled its latest media player at CeBIT in Hannover, with the BDS -700 joining the O!Play range and bringing Qdeo video pos-processing, upscaling of 480p DVD quality content and support for Blu-ray 3D playback.

Sound-wise, the O!Play BDS-700 Blu-ray player offers 7.1 channel surround sound mastered in Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD - and sports an independent audio-only HDMI port which Asus claims "guarantees improved high definition audio performance through a dedicated channel".

Smartphone support

There is also support for smartphone remote control - with compatibility for iPhone, Android, Windows Phone 7, BlackBerry and Symbian.

"Support for a wide range of video, audio, image and subtitle formats ensures the BDS-700 offers the highest degree of media compatibility available, adds Asus.

"Content can play directly from external storage devices via the included USB port, while Ethernet comes standard. High speed 802.11n Wi-Fi with DLNA support enables easy and cable-free media streaming across a network and from cloud-based content providers such as Netflix, YouTube, Pandora, Flickr and Picasa. Internet radio streaming is also available."