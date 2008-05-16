Asda talks budget Blu-ray players

Ed Watson, head of PR at Asda, has contacted TechRadar about Asda’s plans to release budget Blu-ray players on the market like its American counterpart WalMart. Unfortunately, it does look like we will have to wait a little longer for a cheaper way to play Blu-rays.

Speaking exclusively to TechRadar, he said that: “[There’s] no plans as yet but we will be getting them in the future at ASDA Price, of course.”

At the moment Asda is selling four Blu-ray players: Panasonic DMPBD30, SharpBD-HP20H, Sony BDPS300B, Samsung BDP1400.

Out of these player only the Panasonic’s DMPBD30 and Samsung’s BDP1400 are Profile 1.1, which gives the players Picture-in-Picture interactivity and BD-Java compatibility, essentially unlocking some extra features on selected Blu-ray Discs.

The price to pay

Out of the players available, the cheapest is the Profile 1.1 BDP1400 at an online price of £259.32. Alhough this is a competitive price for here in the UK, when you consider the BDP1500 (the Profile 2.0 successor of the BDP1400) is now selling at WalMart for $350 (£180) there does now seem to be a big gulf between the affordability of players across the water.