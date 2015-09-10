Sony's all set to bring Dolby Vision HDR into the home

Dolby and Sony are working together to release a set of 4K Ultra HD movies using the Dolby Vision mastering process. These titles will represent the first time the proprietary HDR standard is being used to master content for the home, available via both streaming providers and physical discs.

A report on Inside CI also suggests that this new partnership could be paving the way for Sony to start producing Dolby Vision compatible Ultra HD TVs.

With the likes of LG, Philips and Panasonic - to name a few - all pushing towards open-standard HDR-support for their top TVs it's interesting that Sony could be pushing forward Dolby's closed standard.

Visionary

We've experienced the full Dolby Vision effect in its Dolby cinemas, and the visual fidelity is stunning - if Sony can bring that image quality into the home, via its Ultra HD Blu-ray offerings paired with a funky new TV, we could be looking at a new home cinema benchmark.

"We continue to be enthusiastic about the growing consumer appetite for next-generation 4K Ultra HD content," Sony Senior VP Richard Berger told Inside CI. "With Dolby Vision imaging technology, we can now master our movies with the highest-quality visual experience for distribution to consumers' homes."

At the moment there are very few compatible TVs around that can handle the Dolby Vision effect, with only Vizio in the US available right now.

So, if Sony really is that enthusiastic about the growing appetite of the consumer, then it's going to want to get a Sony Dolby Vision TV out so we can enjoy full visual experience.

Via Inside CI