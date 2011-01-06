Trending

Samsung reveals world's slimmest 3D Blu-ray player

By High-definition  

Latest range includes connected options

World's thinnest 3D Blu-ray player?
World's thinnest 3D Blu-ray player?

Samsung is showing off what it claims is the world's thinnest 3D Blu-ray player, the BD-D7500, at CES this week.

Measuring just 28mm tall, the BD-D7500 offers 2D-to-3D conversion, HD up-scaling, Wi-Fi connectivity and a super-speedy three second start-up.

Samsung is very hot on the connected TV this year, and its Blu-ray players are going the same way, with DLNA connectivity and wireless links to compatible TVs and routers within one foot of the BD-D7500.

Pop-up pirate

The other models in the 3D Blu-ray range unveiled at CES are the D7000 which has a hidden pop-up disc loader. Much like the CD players of the nineties, the loader pops up from the centre of the dinky device.

Samsung bd-d7000 has a pop-up loader

It's not all swanky loading with the D7000 though, the player also offers 2D-to-3D conversion, HD upscaling, three second start-up time and Wi-Fi.

Samsung has also considered the budget-conscious 3D fan and come up with the D6500. The entry-level model offers full HD 3D as well as a range of connected features via Wi-Fi.

See more High-definition news