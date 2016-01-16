New X-Files trailer lands with a UFO crash

A rebooted X-Files is about to land with a bang in just nine days, or so we assume with a new trailer that begins with a UFO crashing to Earth and Fox Mulder asking, "Are you ready for this?"

The six-episode reboot is set to premiere over two nights on January 24 and 25, bringing back our favorite protagonists, Mulder and Dana Scully.

The new trailer features inhuman creatures, dead bodies and the main duo running down dark hallways, all to the backdrop of the X-Files theme song, slowed down to eerily creepy crawl.

And, appropriately, the one-and-a-half minute clip ends with Scully whispering, "This is just the beginning."

You can check out the new trailer below. If it whets your appetite for more, here's how to watch the first 60 seconds of the very first episode.