Sony updates its Giga Juke range

Sony has revealed two new versions of its uber-media server, the Giga Juke.

Complete with hard drive, streaming capabilities and the ability to rip CDs straight to the machine, the Giga Juke is a veritable one-stop shop for music lovers.

The first updated system has been called the Giga Juke NAS-SC500PK. What you get is a 160GB hard disk, and the ability to stream your music in a multi-room capacity.

The file formats the system supports is limited to MP3, AAC, Linear PCM, WMA and ATRAC. Which essentially means that ripping your entire CD collection to the hard disk is the way to go when it comes to the Giga Juke.

Smaller setup

The second system is the Giga Juke NAS-E300HD. This smaller setup comes complete with an 80GB hard disk, and has something called WM-PORT, which will sort out all the music labelling and album searching for you.

Price for the two new Giga Jukes is yet to be confirmed, but the devices will be in the shops mid-June.