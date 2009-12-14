JVC debuts super-slim wireless speaker setups

JVC has today unveiled two new audio setups, which do away with pesky wires.

Out of the two systems, the dual soundbar setup (codenamed TH-BA3) is standout, being that it's the first one in existence ever which features a wireless subwoofer and wireless surround speakers.

The BA3 system is 5.1, with the soundbar containing four speakers – one each for the left and right main channels and two for the centre channel. These are accompanied by the power amplifier, with the whole thing blasting out 280-watts of audio power.

Also on show is the new JVC TH-BS7 system. This is a 4.1 setup which includes a soundbar measuring just 1.4 inches tall.

The soundbar comprises four JVC Direct Drive speakers, each driven by 20 watts, and uses some surround sound tech which negates the need for rear speakers.

Both setups decode Dolby Digital, DTS and Dolby Pro Logic II and are available in the US now from $549.95 (around £340).

Expect them to appear in UK stores some time in the New Year.